Hyderabad: Case against Tejasvi Surya for entering Osmania University without permission

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya [File photo]

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): A case has been registered against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for entering Hyderabad's Osmania University without taking prior permission from university authorities.

The case was registered after a complaint was filed by the University Registrar against the BJP MP Surya.

"Case registered against BJP MP Tejaswi Surya for entering Hyderabad's Osmania University without taking prior permission from the university authorities. The University Registrar had complained against him," said Telangana DGP.

This development comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1. Results are scheduled to be declared on December 4. (ANI)