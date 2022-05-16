Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket.

The Bills safety knew he and his teammates could try to help the families of the victims and a stunned community.

A white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black.

“I still can’t believe it,” Hyde said before his softball event Sunday at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. “But when there’s hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that’s the way to combat it.”

Hyde, whose IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors, committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.

“If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate," Hyde said, “we wouldn’t move forward.”

A few dozen of Hyde's Bills teammates were also at the softball game, including quarterback Josh Allen and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Allen said the Bills, who have voluntary organized team activities this week, will meet Monday to determine how they can help the families of the victims.

“I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday,” Allen said in a video posted by the Bills. "I was flying back from my sister’s graduation, and it was just, it’s gut wrenching. It really is. ... We’ll talk as a team and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there’s no doubt that we’re going to do something.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine starts its first war crimes trial since beginning of Russia’s invasion

    Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, has been accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian

  • Ukrainian women reveal their rape ordeal and say Russian soldiers must 'be punished'

    Pointing to a grubby, grey sofa in the corner of a small room in her neighbour's house, the Ukrainian mother said that was where a teenage Russian soldier raped her. Vika, 42, said she decided to speak about the attack on camera to encourage other rape survivors in Ukraine to talk about what Russian forces did to them. "I want women who also [have been raped] - I know there are a lot of them - not to stay silent," she told Sky News in the dingy room where the attack took place in March.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Shane wright, top NHL draft prospect, 'thrilled' about chance to become a Montreal Canadien

    With the Montreal Canadiens holding the number one overall draft pick in this summer's NHL Draft, Shane Wright seems all but destined to wear the bleu, blanc, rouge. And it wouldn't be the first time. Wright, widely believed to be the top NHL prospect for the upcoming draft, plays for the Kingston Frontenacs, formerly known as the Kingston Canadiens. "It's kind of funny. In my first year as well we had, like, a retro jersey night where we actually wore the Kingston Canadiens jersey. So, we had a

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • PRO acknowledges officials erred in disallowing Toronto FC goal in Vancouver

    TORONTO — The Professional Referee Organization has acknowledged that officials erred in disallowing a goal by Jayden Nelson in Toronto FC's 1-0 weekend loss at the Vancouver Whitecaps. "The evaluation of that incident is that it was an incorrect decision to disallow the goal. There was no offence," Howard Webb, general manager of PRO, told The Canadian Press on Thursday. "And also that the VAR (video assistant referee) should have stepped in to recommend a video review so the referee could then

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Rematch round: Blues-Avalanche, Panthers-Lightning up next

    Florida Panthers deadline addition Brandon Montour may not have had a rooting interest in Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Many of his teammates who got eliminated by the Lightning were happy to see the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions win to become their next opponent. “I think a lot of guys wanted to play this team,” Montour said Sunday. “It’s always a battle against these guys, and we’re up for the challenge and everyone’s excited i