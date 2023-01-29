Hybrid System Issues Mar Early Racing at the 24 Hours of Daytona

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Through six hours of the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona, the story has been issues with the hybrid systems in the new class of LMDh-spec GTP racers. Two of the nine cars entered in the class have gone behind the wall for major repairs early, taking both cars out of contention just after sunset.

The No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 was the first to suffer an issue, slowing on track early and going behind the wall with what the NBC broadcast reported was an MGU issue. That car was under repair for over two hours, returning to the race over 80 laps behind the overall leader. The No. 7 Porsche 963 suffered a minor issue early, losing time after stopping and starting on track, but ran well for five more hours before heading to the garage with an unknown hybrid issue. As of the end of the race's sixth hour, that car remains in the garage undergoing repairs.

Acura's two ARX-06 racers, the pole-sitting No. 60 of Meyer Shank Racing and the No. 10 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport, have led throughout the first six hours of the race. The Acuras seem to be the class of the field early, while both the BMWs and Cadillacs remain close and competitive. BMW's remaining healthy M Hybrid V8, the No. 24, is running one lap down and has run slightly off the pace of the six other leading cars. 18 hours remain in the race.

