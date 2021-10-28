Hybrid Software Group PLC: Hybrid Software Group acquires ColorLogic GmbH

PRESS RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP ACQUIRES COLORLOGIC GMBH

Cambridge (UK), 28 October 2021 (17:45 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) (the “Company”) announces today that on 27 October 2021 it acquired the entire issued share capital of ColorLogic GmbH (“ColorLogic”), a company with its registered office in Rheine, Germany.

ColorLogic was founded in 2002 and has developed an extensive portfolio of color profiling and conversion software, recently winning the 2021 Pinnacle Product Award from the PRINTING United. Its products are sold worldwide to both end users with demanding requirements for color quality, as well as to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of printing equipment.

Hybrid Software Group CEO Mike Rottenborn comments, “Our Harlequin RIP is the market leader in speed and quality for digital printing and is used by many industry-leading OEMs. But its color management has historically been built around the 4-color CMYK process. As the production of labels and packaging shifts to digital printing, more capable 7-color printing devices are required to provide color-accurate matching of brand colors. ColorLogic has long been respected as an industry leader in extended gamut color management, and their tools provide the perfect combination of speed and quality for these demanding applications. ColorLogic will become the fifth operating company in Hybrid Software Group, joining Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet, and Xitron, and its products and technology will enhance the offerings of all of these companies.”

Barbara Braun-Metz, ColorLogic’s Founder and CEO, adds, “I founded ColorLogic almost 20 years ago and together with the help of my great team we are proud to say that we are the leading developers of high-end color management technologies. We have great products which are used for the daily print production all around the world and numerous partners using our technology to develop outstanding products on top of it. Now we are ready for the next big step - to ensure the future development of our technology and our products we decided to join forces with Hybrid Software Group PLC. This will allow us to grow and allocate the resources needed for future requirements while continuing to provide uninterrupted support for our existing customers and partners.”

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developer Xitron; and most recently color technology developer ColorLogic.

