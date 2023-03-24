Hybrid Cloud Market is estimated to be US$ 293.1559 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period – BY PMI

PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “The report "Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and medium-sized enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), Healthcare and Life sciences, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030” in its research database.

Covina, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Hybrid Cloud Market accounted for US$ 20.77 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 293.15 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.0%”

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, EQUINIX INC. announced the launch of Equinix SmartKey, a global key management and encryption software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. It simplifies data protection across any cloud or destination. This service leverages Equinix's globally interconnected platform of more than 190 International Business Exchange (IBX®) data centres in 48 markets

In September 2018, Amazon Web Services and VMware partnered to offer Amazon RDS on VMware. The service helps the customers to deploy the public cloud-native database in their on-premises VMware-based data centres.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Hybrid Cloud Market is estimated to be US$ 293.1559 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, solutions estimated for the largest share of 74.21% in 2018, services are projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.07% over the forecast period.

By service model, the global market is classified into infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service

By organization size, the global market is classified into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises

By industrial vertical, BFSI industry dominated the market with a share of 26.40% in 2018, followed by ICT and government with 21.88% and 15.01% respectively.

By region, North America dominated the market with the largest share of 34.74% in 2018, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.51% over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Regional scope:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Top Key players operating in the Hybrid Cloud Market?

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Here are some potential reasons why companies may consider purchasing hybrid cloud solutions:

Flexibility: Hybrid cloud offers flexibility and agility for businesses to choose the best platform for their needs. It allows companies to leverage the benefits of both public and private cloud solutions while maintaining control over their data and applications. Cost savings: Hybrid cloud can offer cost savings by allowing businesses to scale their IT infrastructure more efficiently. It can also reduce capital expenditures by allowing companies to use the public cloud for non-sensitive data and applications, while keeping the most sensitive data and applications on-premises. Improved security: Hybrid cloud solutions can offer improved security by allowing businesses to keep their most sensitive data and applications on-premises, while taking advantage of the security features provided by public cloud providers for less sensitive data and applications. Increased productivity: Hybrid cloud can help businesses increase productivity by providing faster access to resources, improving collaboration among teams, and reducing downtime. Competitive advantage: Companies that adopt hybrid cloud solutions can gain a competitive advantage by improving their ability to innovate and respond to market changes quickly. They can also reduce the risk of downtime and data loss, which can lead to lost revenue and damaged reputation.

These are just some of the potential benefits of hybrid cloud solutions. Companies should carefully evaluate their specific needs and goals before deciding to purchase any technology solutions.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized marke:t research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

