This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Makes My Skin Look So Glassy

It's hard for me to pinpoint my skin type. On the one hand, it's acne prone and, at times, oily. On the other hand, it's dry but feels more "regular." I wouldn't go as far as to say it's combination either, as my T-zone is generally on the dry side. As such, finding skincare products that actually do what they promise to do is a bit like wandering through a maze — with a blindfold.

As almost every skincare lover out there, I'd heard about the wonders hyaluronic acid can do for the skin and read through several studies that supported those claims. However, the ingredient had never really done it for me, until I tried Youth to the People's Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum.

After using the serum almost every night for two weeks, my skin looked like I'd been slugging for two years: glassy, smooth, and radiant.

The formula is made up of four different types of hyaluronic acid that penetrate different levels of the skin to make it look plumper and hydrate it for a sustained period. It also incorporates a triple peptide blend for bounciness, antioxidants to fight free radicals, malachite micronutrients to revitalize dehydrated skin cells, and organic cactus and rambutan peel to lock in moisture.

I use it almost every night on clean, damp skin. I'll apply about two pumps for my whole face, and three if I remember to take care of my neck. After waiting about a minute for it to absorb into my skin, I'll seal it in with my moisturizer of the moment. If my skin is particularly dehydrated, I'll double up and use it in the morning, too.

Considering how much I already like and use from the brand, the results shouldn't have come as a surprise to me, but when I saw how glassy (for lack of a better word) my skin looked after using it, I knew I was hooked.

