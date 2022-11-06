Hwang Hee-chan admits Wolves 'need improvement in scoring goals'

Hwang Hee-chan - Hwang Hee-chan admits Wolves 'need improvement in scoring goals' - Getty Images/Jack Thomas

Hwang Hee-chan, the Wolves forward, admitted their camp is one that feels “upset” after what unfolded here. It is a mood that Julen Lopetegui, the incoming manager, will have to lift when he arrives before starting his challenging new job next week. This relegation-threatened squad is in need of morale, confidence, organisation – and arguably recruits.

The South Korea attacker was carrying a heavy burden on his shoulders here for the Premier League's lowest-scoring club.

With Diego Costa banned, and injuries to other strikers, Hwang – who had often been restricted to late substitute appearances this season – was in the central attacking role.

It was an unconvincing attacking display by the team – with one of Wolves’ goals being a solo effort from Goncalo Guedes and the other a penalty, awarded debatably, scored by Ruben Neves.

Lopetegui has much repair work to do in that area to pull them away from danger – and also in improving a defence that leaked goals too softly here.

The Spaniard will watch on as Wolves host Leeds on Wednesday night then face Arsenal at home on Saturday.

“We aren’t talking about the new manager,” said Hwang, who worked hard but had little joy. “We haven’t met him yet. We are looking forward to the two games we have, then we will see after two games.

“It is exciting that a manager of his pedigree is coming to Wolves, of course.

“I think the current team needs improvement in scoring goals. Here I thought we played well sometimes. I had some positive things. But I need to score goals for my team.”

Kaoru Mitoma, the Brighton’s Japan international winger, had a much better day, scoring one and being heavily involved in two others, while also drawing the foul that led to Nelson Semedo’s red card.

Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton manager, warned there is more to come from Mitoma, saying: “He can improve a lot and become a big, big player.”

Adam Lallana was also eye-catching, curling in one goal and producing an impressive pass for Mitoma to head in.

De Zerbi said: “Lallana is a teacher on the pitch. I think he will become a very good coach. I hope not now though. Because I want him on the pitch.”

Lewis Dunk, Brighton captain, said: “I think we are getting closer and closer to the way the new manager wants us to play.

“We still want to be aggressive off the ball and try to win it up the pitch like we’ve been used to but, in possession, at times you can see the difference in the build-up, the different positions we are picking up.”

Wolves’ bubble is burst with costly dismissal of Semedo

Pascal Gross - Wolves’ bubble is burst with costly dismissal of Nelson Semedo - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt
Pascal Gross - Wolves’ bubble is burst with costly dismissal of Nelson Semedo - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Jeff Shi, Wolves’ chairman, was all smiles as he took his seat here before the game, having appointed No 1 choice Julen Lopetegui as manager from Nov 14 – but, by the end, their moods must have suffered.

While Roberto De Zerbi, manager of sixth-placed Brighton, could animatedly celebrate an impressive win he rated better than beating Chelsea, Lopetegui will walk into a club who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Pascal Gross struck the late winner against Wolves, who played the entire second half with 10 men. Struggling Nelson Semedo’s dismissal just before the interval was costly – following an action-packed first half in which the sides went into half-time level at 2-2.

Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, can at least take solace from Wolves scoring twice in a Premier League game for the first time this season. Defensively they were too sloppy, including Semedo, who struggled against standout player Kaoru Mitoma.

The 56-year-old Spaniard will send coaches to the club early this week, and is set to arrive himself on Friday, then will be at Wolves’ home game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Steve Davis, the Wolves interim head coach, admitted: “If I was in his shoes, I’d be looking to increase the numbers and quality. The goals we conceded were soft, we were really easy to score against. I’ve shown my frustration.”

Brighton took advantage and De Zerbi, aiming to keep flying high, said: “That was the best game so far, in terms of quality of play and build-up and chances to score.”

Banned Diego Costa was sitting in the stands with hoodie pulled up and injury-troubled Raul Jimenez was also up there. Brighton, having thrashed Chelsea 4-1, quickly had joy. Adam Lallana had not scored in a year and a half, but curled in impressively, after Mitoma delivered a deft cross that Leandro Trossard flicked on.

Wolves quickly responded, as determined Goncalo Guedes cut inside and struck his first goal for the club. Ruben Neves, the home captain, then struck confidently with a penalty after Lewis Dunk, the Brighton captain, was judged guilty of a handball from Daniel Podence’s cross.

That was as good as it got for Wolves though, with the visitors equalising when Lallana floated over his cross and Mitoma headed in from eight yards, beating Semedo.

Semedo’s troubles worsened when, as the last man, he hauled down Mitoma on the edge of the area, leading to the fouled winger waving an imaginary card – and a straight red followed.

Davis felt Mitoma still had a lot to do – and could appeal against the red card. After that incident-packed first period, Brighton – as expected – were on top with a man advantage, and stayed patient.

Their breakthrough came as Mitoma’s busy afternoon was topped off when he cut the ball back, eventually leading to Gross rifling in.

