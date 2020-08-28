HVAC Control Systems Market to Reach $29.59 Billion by 2026; Increasing Investment in product R&D to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in HVAC Control Systems Market Research Report Are Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., DELTA CONTROLS, Carrier Corporation, Siemens, JACKSON CONTROL, ICM Controls.

Pune, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC control systems market size is projected to reach USD 29.59 billion by 2026. The increasing emphasis on the research and development of customized HVAC control systems has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “HVAC Control Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Traditional HVAC Control Systems, Smart HVAC Control Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 14.50 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) systems is a cooling system used in large industrial spaces, where air-conditioners are not sufficient. The advancements in primary components of HVAC systems such as thermostats and pathways, have yielded improved efficacies and enhanced operations. The high investment in product R&D is consequential to the growing industrialization in several regions across the world. The growing demand for these products is a result of its flexible applications across diverse industry verticals. The high demand for improved workplace environment and improving workplace productivity will aid the growth of the overall HVAC control systems market in the coming years.





Market Overview:

The HVAC control systems market is segmented on the basis of factors such as product type, application, and regional demographics. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. With a bid to improving workplace environment, several large scale companies are looking to acquire small scale HVAC control system vendors across the world. A few of the major company mergers have been discussed in the report. In November 2019, Johnson Controls announced that it will be acquiring Synchrony from Siemens. Through this acquisition, the company will look to strengthen its portfolio of HVAC control systems and subsequently establish a formidable position in the global market.





Story continues