Huyton police van crash injures car driver

The crash happened on the junction of Liverpool Road and Blue Bell Lane

A driver has been injured in a crash with a police van.

He was driving a blue Renault when the collision with the van, which was responding to an emergency, occurred on Liverpool Road, Huyton, before 07:35 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Police officers who were in the van were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Roads have reopened as the force appeals for any witnesses to contact them.

