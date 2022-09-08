Huw Edwards Delivers News Of Queen's Death To BBC Viewers

Huw Edwards breaks news of Queen Elizabeth's death to BBC viewers (Photo: BBC)

Huw Edwards breaks news of Queen Elizabeth's death to BBC viewers (Photo: BBC)

Huw Edwards delivered news of the Queen’s death to BBC viewers following the announcement she had died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

The broadcaster said: “BBC Television is broadcasting this special programme reporting the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The screen then faded to black before a picture of the Queen was shown as the national anthem played.

Quite a moment on the BBC pic.twitter.com/plh3L7EY18 — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 8, 2022

After an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, Edwards told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

He then read out the statement from the Palace which said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The broadcaster was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

Edwards had been presenting rolling live coverage, along with Clive Myrie, on BBC One and BBC News since earlier in the afternoon, after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

All BBC One and BBC Two began simulcasting live coverage of the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday evening, with planned schedules suspended.

BBC Three and BBC Four ceased broadcasting altogether, while all of the BBC’s radio services also began simulcasting live news coverage.

Other national broadcasters ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 also broke from planned programming to air rolling coverage of the Queen’s death.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: