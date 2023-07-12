Huw Edwards could now be remembered for a very different legacy

Huw Edwards has been named as the man at the centre of the BBC’s latest controversy

Until now, Huw Edwards seemed destined to be remembered as the man who told the world Queen Elizabeth II had died.

For more than a decade, he has been the presenter to whom the national broadcaster has turned whenever the very biggest events come around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Royal weddings, funerals, elections and the annual Festival of Remembrance are all entrusted to Edwards as the natural heir to David Dimbleby.

Now, however, the 61-year-old is at risk of having an entirely different legacy after he was named as the man at the centre of the BBC’s latest controversy.

His wife, Vicky Flind, took the decision to name him after nearly a week of speculation about the identity of the man at the centre of the allegations. He had been named on social media.

She said he was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”. She asked for privacy for her family.

Edwards has previously discussed struggling with depression since 2002, and about comfort eating following his father’s death in 2010.

“It’s like a drug. I’d eat when I wasn’t hungry. I wasn’t doing any fitness. I was grazing, watching telly and eating stuff, even though I didn’t need it,” he said at the time, admitting that he felt “dreadful” and a “bit helpless”.

After his wife expressed concern about his health, he took up boxing and running and worked with the boxer Clinton McKenzie, who helped him to lose three stone and transform his physical and mental health.

In a Welsh language documentary to mark his 60th birthday, Edwards said his depression had left him “bedridden” at times.

He said: “People tend to think that if you are confident, then you never doubt yourself. But that’s not true.

“Like everyone that suffers with depression, you don’t get one bout of it. It comes and goes. For me, it started around 2002 I think. I went down fairly quickly and I couldn’t understand it.

“I couldn’t get out of bed. I didn’t want to go to work. I didn’t want to speak to anybody. Maybe it was partly due to the fact that I wasn’t happy in work. I couldn’t describe how overwhelming it was. I had a bit of a scare and I had never experienced that before.

“The issue was you have to maintain a public image, that is – you’re a well-known face. Whenever I had to go live on air, I would literally have to tell myself – come on now, you’ll be OK now. You just have to do it, and I just had to push myself in a way.

“Eventually it did alleviate. And then, I had another bout that wasn’t quite so severe in the years after that.”

At around the same time as his dramatic weight loss, Edwards also adopted a sharp new hairstyle, but explained that he had not consciously decided on an image makeover. It was just that his long-term barber had retired and when he went to a new one, they told him: “Your hair is actually terrible,” and gave him a close crop at the back and sides.

Some who have worked with Edwards for years said they were “gobsmacked” by the revelations, but others higher up the organisation said that rumours about his private life had circulated for several years.

Edwards, a father of five, is a devout Christian and churchgoer who wrote a thesis on Welsh chapels in London and Llanelli as part of a doctorate that took him seven years and was completed in 2018.

Story continues

He used some of his material for a book called City Mission, telling the story of London’s Welsh chapels, and has presented documentaries on religion as well as classical music and the Welsh language, of which he is a fluent speaker.

Since 2019, he has been a vice-president of the National Churches Trust, a charity which works to preserve historic churches.

Edwards is fiercely proud of his Welsh roots, having been born in Bridgend and brought up in Llangennech, near Llanelli in Carmarthenshire.

His late father, Hywel Teifi Edwards, was a prominent Welsh nationalist who twice stood unsuccessfully as a Plaid Cymru parliamentary candidate and who worked as professor of Welsh literature at University of Wales, Swansea.

Edwards’s mother, Aerona, taught at a Welsh-speaking secondary school. As a boy, Edwards assumed he would follow them into teaching or academia. He also trained to play the organ.

Edwards’s nationalistic fervour has landed him in hot water in the past.

In 2008, the BBC Trust ruled that a documentary presented by him had breached the corporation’s guidelines on bias after he said that the Welsh Assembly would only “achieve its full potential” if it received more support from the people of Wales. It was also found to be biased against the Conservative Party.

Last year, he was also criticised for branding a Telegraph article about Wales, written by a young trainee journalist, “feeble”. He later deleted the tweet after being accused of “punching down” and said he was appalled at the abuse the journalist was receiving online.

Having attended Llanelli Boys’ Grammar School, Edwards was awarded a first class honours degree in French at University College, Cardiff, and then started a doctorate in medieval French before leaving to join the BBC.

Edwards, a BBC “lifer” who started his career as a news trainee in 1984, has risen to become one of the corporation’s highest-paid stars, earning more than £550,000 before volunteering to take a 20 per cent pay cut at the height of the gender pay gap controversy six years ago.

According to latest published figures, his salary is more than £435,000, though he supplements his income with paid speaking engagements that bring in up to £25,000 per month.

He has in the past criticised the BBC’s “clumsy” handling of the decision to publish the salaries of staff who earn £150,000 or more per year, saying it had been “very tedious” for him.

“It has angered me, to be honest,” he said at the time. “Not because I’m embarrassed about pay, especially because I took a huge cut years ago anyway.

“I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me. But if you do get a huge pay cut, it’s certainly going to affect you, your psychology, and your attitude towards the work.

“Especially if you see co-workers getting large pay rises and you don’t quite understand why.”

He said being a high-profile figure did not mean the public had a right to “stick their nose in other people’s business”.

Within two years of starting his traineeship, Edwards had become parliamentary correspondent for BBC Wales, and eight years later he was presenting the Six O’Clock News on BBC One, having first become the corporation’s chief political correspondent.

It was when the BBC chose Edwards to anchor its coverage of the wedding of the now Prince and Princess of Wales that the Welshman cemented his place as the commentator to major national occasions.

The following year he presented coverage of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and also anchored coverage of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the death and funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

On the evening of Sept 8 last year, Edwards appeared on screen to announce: “This is BBC News from London. Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” He later presented coverage of her state funeral and, in May, the Coronation of King Charles III.

With his political reporting background, Edwards has also been the perfect choice to present coverage of general elections, which he has done since 2015, as well as being the chief anchor of the BBC News at Ten.

Edwards is considered such a safe pair of hands that his presenting duties extend to Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, including for the London 2012 games, as well as Commonwealth Games, and international news events such as the death of Nelson Mandela and the inauguration of Barack Obama as president of the United States.

He has become such a recognisable face on the nation’s television screens that his signature pose at the start of bulletins, with his eyes down and his right arm resting across his body, earned its own #dotheHuw hashtag.

When producers of the James Bond film Skyfall needed a real-life newsreader to play a cameo role as themselves, announcing the news of an undercover agent being assassinated, Edwards was the man for the job.

On his 60th birthday in August 2021, he told Radio Cymru that he did not expect to carry on presenting the News at Ten for much longer, saying that when he got to his sixties it might be time to do something different. At the same time, he dropped BBC from his Twitter handle, changing it from @‌HuwBBC to @‌TheHuwEdwards.

He had previously suggested he would quit BBC News when his current contract expired this year, but in March he signed a new three-year deal, as BBC insiders said his assured handling of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral had helped to convince bosses that it was essential to keep him on, particularly with a general election approaching next year.

Edwards has won six Bafta Cymru awards for Best Onscreen Presenter for documentaries including The Story of Welsh and The Prince and the Plotter, about King Charles III’s investiture as Prince of Wales.

Since 2007, he has been honorary professor of journalism at Cardiff University.

He met his 59-year-old wife Vicky Flind when she was working as a producer at the BBC. They have five grown-up children aged between 20 and 26. Ms Flind went on to become editor of ITV’s Peston show.

Edwards once told the Radio Times: “She’s known nothing but me not being there, Monday to Thursday in the evening. It’s a bizarre thing, isn’t it, really?

“They’ve just accepted that I’m away lots and that I’m never there in the evening, which, especially when they’re quite young, is quite a big thing.”

Edwards with his wife Vicky Flind - Noble/Draper

Edwards has said in the past that he has tried to teach his children to be Welsh speakers, by speaking Welsh to them at the family home in Dulwich, south London, but while they understand Welsh they reply to him in English.

In 2019, Edwards was made a fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and last year he was appointed a vice president of the Bach choir.

Edwards once described himself as “quite cuddly” but he is not universally loved by colleagues.

He is said to have cultivated relationships with management but remained aloof with less senior colleagues.

“He had just reached the summit after 30 years of graft,” said one. “With Dimbleby gone, the crown jewels were his.”