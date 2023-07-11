Huw Edwards is BBC’s highest earner to receive pay rise in salary list

bbc stars

Huw Edwards is the highest earning star to receive a pay rise in this year’s BBC salary list, as other big names saw theirs fall or remain the same.

Gary Lineker remains the highest-paid star on £1.35 million, followed by Zoe Ball on £980,000-984,999. Neither received a pay rise last year.

The third-placed presenter, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer, received a pay cut to £445,00-£449,999.

Edwards bucked the trend by rising from sixth to fourth place, with his salary up by £25,000 to £435,000-439,000.

The pay rise took into account the extra news specials he has anchored in the past year, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The highest new entry in the list is Ros Atkins, whose explainer news videos became so popular on social media that he was promoted to Analysis Editor and is now a regular on the BBC One bulletins.

Top BBC paid stars

Atkins did not feature on last year’s list but now earns £260,000-264,999.

The list previously included any BBC presenters earning £150,000 or over. This year, the entry figure has been raised to £178,000 - with the corporation explaining that the list of names would simply be too long if the threshold stayed the same.

The BBC said this was in accordance with a clause included in the broadcaster’s Royal Charter of 2016.

It said: “The clause was drafted in order to recognise that pay inflation over time would result in increasing numbers of individuals coming into the disclosure, so the adjustment at the mid-point of the Charter ensures that the threshold for disclosure keeps pace with market changes.”

There are now four women in the top 10: Zoe Ball, Fiona Bruce, Lauren Laverne and Sophie Raworth.

Bruce’s true salary is significantly higher than the reported £395,000-399,999 as it accounts for her work as host of Question Time, plus 25 presenting days on BBC One, but does not include Antiques Roadshow as that fee is not paid out of the licence fee.

Tim Davie, the director-general, said that the BBC had enjoyed an excellent year.

“I am proud of the content we have delivered – the very best of the BBC - from royal programming to wonderful sporting moments and coverage of the Ukraine war. We have seen this again recently, with Eurovision, the Coronation and Glastonbury.

“It remains a period of change, financial pressures and great competition in the media market. Our task is not always easy and we have to make some difficult choices. “But these are challenges we must embrace as we know that the BBC is needed now more than ever, in an age of polarisation and increasing disinformation.”