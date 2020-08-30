Is Hut Group's vaulting ambition a leap too far in cutthroat online market?

We are invited to view the imminent arrival on the London stock market of The Hut Group, a Manchester-based e-commerce retailer, as an uplifting story of smart technology, clever marketing and endless growth. Here’s a company that dodges Amazon’s thunderbolts and attracts some of the world’s biggest consumer companies – the likes of Nestlé and Procter & Gamble – to its “end-to-end” platform.

In a retail world dominated by shop closures and redundancies, The Hut Group sings a different tune. It claims the flotation will create more millionaires than any other listing of a British company, thanks to founder and chief executive Matthew Moulding’s long commitment to employee share ownership.

Fans say we shouldn;t be surprised by firm’s success after its controversial start in life – posting CDs from Guernsey to the UK to exploit a tax loophole. Backers have included big beasts from retailing’s old world: Sir Terry Leahy, former Tesco chief executive; Angus Monro, once boss of Matalan; and Tom Hunter, the Sports Division entrepreneur.

So, yes, the investment banking advisers and promoters – a bloated cast list of eight firms – have good lines to pitch to prospective share buyers. The Hut Group is looking to raise £920m, valuing the company in its current form at £4.5bn.

The notion that big brand owners will flock to use The Hut Group’s e-commerce platform has yet to be tested properly

The latter figure should cause a sharp intake of breath. A market capitalisation of £4.5bn is enormous for a company of The Hut Group’s relative immaturity. Next – widely regarded as the slickest big retailer in the land, which has already shifted half its trade online – is worth £8.1bn. Can a youthful upstart really be worth more than half as much already?

There are many reasons to think not. First, the bald financials. Revenues last year were £1.1bn and top-line earnings were £111m. A rating of 40 times 2019 earnings is punchy. It’s not as if operating profit margins are off the chart: at a steady 8.8% to 9.8% over the past three years, they are healthy rather than paradigm-shifting.

Second, rivals are not standing still. The bulk of The Hut Group’s business is in beauty and nutrition products: the former category includes brands such as Espa and Illamasqua; the latter is led by sports brand Myprotein. These markets are highly competitive, and deep-pocketed multinationals are also experimenting with direct-to-consumer sales models.

Third, the notion that those big brand owners will flock to use The Hut Group’s e-commerce platform has yet to be tested properly. The group has some eye-catching clients (as well as Nestlé and P&G, these include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Johnson & Johnson and others), but boasts about “powering over 1,000 third-party brands” require context. Revenue from the relevant division, called THG Ingenuity, was just £61.4m, out of a group total of £675m in the first half of this year.

Fourth, it’s not obvious that The Hut Group needs to go public. Moulding says the impetus was “a request for liquidity” from some private equity backers. Private equity firms are cute about timing sell-downs, so that’s not a selling point.

In fact, even after listing, The Hut Group seems to want to live the life of a semi-private company. Despite owning only 20% of the equity himself, Moulding is insisting on retaining a “founder’s share” to block unwanted takeover bids. Such arrangements are common in the US, but they’re not the UK’s way of doing corporate governance. Nor is the potential £700m extra share jackpot for Moulding if he gets the valuation to £7.25bn in three years.

It would, of course, be an impressive achievement if the company does reach £7.25bn. But let’s see it justify £4.5bn first. It looks too much, too soon.

Streaming will come full circle if Napster rises again

Back in 1999 when Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and Ricky Martin topped the charts a digital music upstart, Napster, effectively began the streaming revolution. Last week, a new chapter began in Napster’s chequered history when MelodyVR, a British startup that films and streams virtual reality gigs, acquired it in a $70m deal.

After more than a decade of plummeting CD sales and rampant piracy, the success of streaming services that followed in Napster’s trail-blazing wake, such as Spotify and Apple Music, has given the music its mojo back, global music sales have grown for five straight years, and investors like what they are hearing.

Story continues