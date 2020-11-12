The Hut Group founder calls for reforms encouraging tech stars to float on the London Stock Exchange as Rishi Sunak launches review

The boss of The Hut Group, Britain’s biggest IPO in five years, today called for major reforms to London Stock Exchange rules to encourage more technology companies to list their shares here.
Matthew Moulding’s £6 billion digital retail giant THG was blocked from joining the FTSE 100 Index when it floated in September because he wanted a “golden share” in the company that gives him the power to reject a hostile takeover for three years.
While he decided to float here anyway because he wanted the company to remain British, he warned the current London Stock Exchange rules would put off others who will choose to float in the US or Asia.
There, THG would have been allowed in the leading indices, meaning it would attract more investment from tracker funds and probably a higher value.
Moulding was speaking days after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a review of the Stock Exchange’s stringent listing rules.
In the US, companies are allowed in the premium indexes if they have dual class shares, where bosses have complete control over all aspects of the company, not just, as in Moulding’s case, the power to reject takeovers.
While he applauded Sunak’s call for more London listings, Moulding said: “I don’t agree with the rules. I understand that we’re trying to protect the integrity of the FTSE 100 but I don’t understand why the only reason I’m not allowed in is because I have a golden share.
"It only gives me one right, that I, as the founder, can block a hostile takeover.”
As well as calling for golden shares to be allowed, he called for a review into allowing dual class share listings into the FTSE-100 as well — a controversial idea among UK fund managers who fear having no control over the businesses they invest in.
“It may be too early for the UK market yet but I’d welcome it if they considered it. You could say any firm like that listing on the LSE shouldn’t enter the FTSE for the first year until they’ve proved themselves on a governance basis.”
He added: “I can see there are some contentious views around that, and I can see the moment you allow it, it will get pushed to the limit.
"But there may be a framework there that works for everyone if you consult with investors and say: ‘You do this in America guys, come on, what would get the UK working in the same way?”
Conversely, he said, there could be a rule to kick companies out of the FTSE if they misbehave, whether they tick the current strict corporate governance boxes or not.
“Most of the businesses on the FTSE over the past decade have had major issues, arguably failings. Maybe there should be a review of your performance after you’ve listed as to whether you’re in or out.”
Moulding pointed out that investors don’t have to buy the shares if they don’t like the corporate structure.
However, fund managers are increasingly global, investing in thousands of companies through tracker funds which mirror the premium indexes.
They argue that they cannot therefore make individual decisions on whether or not to invest in every business and need the security of knowing a company is abiding by certain standards.
They have complained loudly about dual class shares, which are becoming the norm among tech companies led by powerful founders.
Stressing again that his golden share was not the same as a dual class share, he said none of the investors in his float had complained during investment meetings. “We were 15 times oversubscribed and I didn’t get a single adverse comment. They totally get it .”
Willy Wonka
He was, however, widely criticised in the media amid some fund managers’ concerns about “red flags”.
One banker involved in tech IPOs said: “The negativity in the business world over the golden share was unbelievable. I worry it will put other founders off London. They’ll look at that and say: ‘blimey, I don’t need that aggro’ then go and list in the US instead.'"
Moulding admitted he was partly to blame for the negative coverage. "Now I’ve not done the best job of explaining to the world what my golden share stands for. It just sounds like a Willy Wonka ticket which means you can have everything.
“For most people if they got into the detail it would be quite a disappointment to them.”
More cheerleading from ministers
Moulding said he was delighted at Sunak’s support for tech companies in Monday’s statement but said more must be done: “The most common questions I’m asked by government is: why can’t we sort this and build our own Googles, our own PayPals, our own Amazons?
“There’s lots of reasons but it wouldn’t half help if the rhetoric constantly out there was: Come on guys, we did the industrial revolution, where Britain was at the forefront, we did the services revolution, where London was leading. Now we’re in the digital revolution and the US and Asia and dominating.
“While we’re superb at generating new ideas and new businesses, they are getting snuffed out too soon or they go overseas.”
He encouraged ministers to build a dialogue with promising tech company founders where, like he was, the founder is in control of the business.
Founders aren’t in it for the money
In many tech companies of scale, he explained, the shares are mostly owned by private equity firms who have their own investors to consider and are therefore obliged to seek a listing in the country where capital pools are bigger and valuations will be highest – the US or Asia.
“But if you’re a founder, the chances are you’re not looking to IPO for valuation in the short term, you’re doing it for other reasons. You’re trying to build something great.”
He said the government had already been contacting founders: “They are actively, beneath the surface, saying: ‘Come on guys, let’s do this, from a covid perspective at the very least. It would be a good thing for the country to do the right thing and get your companies listed.’”
Flurry of IPOs in the pipeline
Even without the reforms Moulding is calling for, he said there would be a flurry of tech IPOs in the coming months
“There are a lot of companies looking to list and they are deciding right now between the US and the UK.”
Bankers hope that THG’s successful float - the shares floated at 500p and are today 621p - will encourage others even without reform at the London Stock Exchange.
Bankers expect a flurry of UK tech companies to list in London in the coming months, including Deliveroo, Trustpilot, Darktrace and Moonpig.
None are likely to be big enough for FTSE-100 inclusion.
While Moulding said he felt strongly supported by the LSE to float here, he admitted his insistence on keeping his golden share had given him a lower valuation and probably less access to capital because many funds blindly track the big indices like the FTSE-100.
“I traded the liquidity, the extra valuation and the rest of it for the ability to block a takeover.”