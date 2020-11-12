The Hut Group founder calls for reforms encouraging tech stars to float on the London Stock Exchange as Rishi Sunak launches review

The boss of The Hut Group, Britain’s biggest IPO in five years, today called for major reforms to London Stock Exchange rules to encourage more technology companies to list their shares here.

Matthew Moulding’s £6 billion digital retail giant THG was blocked from joining the FTSE 100 Index when it floated in September because he wanted a “golden share” in the company that gives him the power to reject a hostile takeover for three years.

While he decided to float here anyway because he wanted the company to remain British, he warned the current London Stock Exchange rules would put off others who will choose to float in the US or Asia.

There, THG would have been allowed in the leading indices, meaning it would attract more investment from tracker funds and probably a higher value.

Moulding was speaking days after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a review of the Stock Exchange’s stringent listing rules.

In the US, companies are allowed in the premium indexes if they have dual class shares, where bosses have complete control over all aspects of the company, not just, as in Moulding’s case, the power to reject takeovers.

While he applauded Sunak’s call for more London listings, Moulding said: “I don’t agree with the rules. I understand that we’re trying to protect the integrity of the FTSE 100 but I don’t understand why the only reason I’m not allowed in is because I have a golden share.

"It only gives me one right, that I, as the founder, can block a hostile takeover.”

As well as calling for golden shares to be allowed, he called for a review into allowing dual class share listings into the FTSE-100 as well — a controversial idea among UK fund managers who fear having no control over the businesses they invest in.

“It may be too early for the UK market yet but I’d welcome it if they considered it. You could say any firm like that listing on the LSE shouldn’t enter the FTSE for the first year until they’ve proved themselves on a governance basis.”

He added: “I can see there are some contentious views around that, and I can see the moment you allow it, it will get pushed to the limit.

"But there may be a framework there that works for everyone if you consult with investors and say: ‘You do this in America guys, come on, what would get the UK working in the same way?”

Conversely, he said, there could be a rule to kick companies out of the FTSE if they misbehave, whether they tick the current strict corporate governance boxes or not.

“Most of the businesses on the FTSE over the past decade have had major issues, arguably failings. Maybe there should be a review of your performance after you’ve listed as to whether you’re in or out.”

Moulding pointed out that investors don’t have to buy the shares if they don’t like the corporate structure.

However, fund managers are increasingly global, investing in thousands of companies through tracker funds which mirror the premium indexes.

They argue that they cannot therefore make individual decisions on whether or not to invest in every business and need the security of knowing a company is abiding by certain standards.

They have complained loudly about dual class shares, which are becoming the norm among tech companies led by powerful founders.

Stressing again that his golden share was not the same as a dual class share, he said none of the investors in his float had complained during investment meetings. “We were 15 times oversubscribed and I didn’t get a single adverse comment. They totally get it .”

Willy Wonka

He was, however, widely criticised in the media amid some fund managers’ concerns about “red flags”.

One banker involved in tech IPOs said: “The negativity in the business world over the golden share was unbelievable. I worry it will put other founders off London. They’ll look at that and say: ‘blimey, I don’t need that aggro’ then go and list in the US instead.'"

Moulding admitted he was partly to blame for the negative coverage. "Now I’ve not done the best job of explaining to the world what my golden share stands for. It just sounds like a Willy Wonka ticket which means you can have everything.

“For most people if they got into the detail it would be quite a disappointment to them.”

More cheerleading from ministers

Story continues