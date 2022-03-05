Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing
Welcome to Hustle Play, a podcast and video series hosted by Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Mike Roach. On each episode, the two will chat about the latest news around the team, what Chris is up to away from the court, and bring on other players from the Raptors for an in-depth discussion.
On episode two of Hustle Play, Chris and Mike sit down with Raptors rookie Dalano Banton to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment and the advice he would give to kids who want to make it to the NBA.
Here's how the episode unfolds:
1:05 - Reaction to Episode 1 of 'Hustle Play'
1:51 - First time Chris met Dalano
3:04 - Dalano's season so far
6:30 - NBA Draft night
7:27 - Pistons loss
10:50 - Playing in front of fans
14:29 - Trade deadline
15:48 - Dalano meeting Masai/Bobby
17:03 - Going back and forth from G-League
23:44 - Off days for Dalano & Chris
29:38 - 'Welcome to the NBA' moment
31:36 - Advice to kids who want to make it to NBA
37:15 - Superhero or villain
40:39 - Thad Young
43:22 - Rookie hazing
45:41 - Chris happy for rookies
46:50 - "Wow, I'm really on the Raptors"
48:05 - Coaches who show hard love
50:21 - Chris does his Dalano impression
