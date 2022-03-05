  • Oops!
Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
Welcome to Hustle Play, a podcast and video series hosted by Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Mike Roach. On each episode, the two will chat about the latest news around the team, what Chris is up to away from the court, and bring on other players from the Raptors for an in-depth discussion.

On episode two of Hustle Play, Chris and Mike sit down with Raptors rookie Dalano Banton to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment and the advice he would give to kids who want to make it to the NBA.

Raptors rookie Dalano Banton joined Chris Boucher on Hustle Play to discuss a number of subjects.
Raptors rookie Dalano Banton joined Chris Boucher on Hustle Play to discuss a number of subjects.

Here's how the episode unfolds:

1:05 - Reaction to Episode 1 of 'Hustle Play'

1:51 - First time Chris met Dalano

3:04 - Dalano's season so far

6:30 - NBA Draft night

7:27 - Pistons loss

10:50 - Playing in front of fans

14:29 - Trade deadline

15:48 - Dalano meeting Masai/Bobby

17:03 - Going back and forth from G-League

23:44 - Off days for Dalano & Chris

27:49 - Malachi Flynn

29:38 - 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

31:36 - Advice to kids who want to make it to NBA

37:15 - Superhero or villain

40:39 - Thad Young

43:22 - Rookie hazing

45:41 - Chris happy for rookies

46:50 - "Wow, I'm really on the Raptors"

48:05 - Coaches who show hard love

50:21 - Chris does his Dalano impression

