Hustle and Holliday. That winning combination gave the Orioles a second straight comeback victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday has already gone through a couple lengthy batting skids during his rookie season.

Now he's shown he can break through in an important moment.

Holliday hit a three-run double as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Houston 3-2 on Saturday. The 20-year-old infielder was on a 0-for-20 slide before hitting a line drive to right-center field with the bases loaded.

“I've been here before,” said Holliday, who went 2 for 34 at the start of his big league career earlier this season before being sent back to the minors. “Obviously it's not great, but that experience the first time is helpful. Not really thinking too much about it. I've hit some balls hard, just haven't had great luck.”

The Orioles made their own luck Saturday. Colton Cowser, another rookie who batted immediately before Holliday, hustled down the line to beat out a soft grounder to first, loading the bases with two outs and Baltimore down 2-0.

Cowser slid headfirst on that play, avoiding a possible collision with first baseman Jon Singleton.

“It's kind of an unconventional thing to do — you're not really taught to do that,” Cowser said. “Just instincts kind of take over.”

The Orioles pulled within a half-game of the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East, but the vibe has been different of late. Baltimore is 27-30 in its last 57 games amid a slew of pitching injuries. On their way to 101 wins a season ago, the Orioles won 48 in comeback fashion, tied for the most in the major leagues.

This year they only have 28, but two came in the last two days. Anthony Santander's eighth-inning grand slam lifted Baltimore to a 7-5 victory over the AL West-leading Astros on Friday night.

“We've kind of been scuffling a little bit," Holliday said. "So to get two wins in a row is obviously very helpful to build momentum.”

Noah Trister, The Associated Press