What is a hustings? Tory leadership race events to be held this summer

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will attend 12 hustings in July and August. (ITV via Getty Images)

Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will travel across the UK for a month to take part in hustings.

Twelve hustings will take place across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with the first event taking place on July 28.

Following the tour of the UK, Conservative party members will vote in a ballot, and the new Tory leader will be announced on September 5.

But what is a hustings and who can attend?

What is a hustings?

A hustings is a meeting where election candidates debate policies and answer questions from voters.

The hustings does not promote a particular candidate but instead gives them both the opportunity to speak and answer questions.

The hustings that Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will take part in have been organised by the UK Conservative party and only eligible voting members of the Conservative party can attend.

These members will have the chance to ask the two candidates questions on their policies and plans, to help them make an informed vote in the ballot.

Other people, like members of the public and the media, will not be able to ask questions at the hustings.

When and where are the hustings?

Leeds on July 28

Exeter on August 1

Cardiff on August 3

Eastbourne on August 5

Darlington on August 9

Cheltenham on August 11

Perth on August 16

Belfast on August 17

Manchester on August 19

Birmingham on August 23

Norwich on August 25

London on August 31

How to watch the hustings

Eligible Conservative party members can attend a hustings event in person by buying a ticket online on the Conservative party website and paying a £5 administration fee.

Alternatively, the eligible party members can watch the event online and ask questions virtually, but will still need a ticket to do so. The instructions for how to access the stream will be shared in an email once the ticket has been bought.

The hustings will also be streamed on YouTube for everyone to watch.