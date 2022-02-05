Hussain Chaudhry: Teenagers jailed for killing law student in designer coat robbery

Hussain Chaudhry was killed outside his Walthamstow home (Met police )

Two teenagers who were convicted of robbing and killing a law student after they went to his east London home to steal designer jackets have been jailed.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was fatally stabbed in front of his family who tried to fight off the thugs attacking him.

Marvin Ward, 19, and Alex Morris, 18, both from Ilford, were found guilty of manslaughter on December 17 following a seven-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Morris was also found guilty of possession of a machete in a public place.

They were both also found guilty of maliciously wounding Hussain’s mother and brother during the incident in Walthamstow.

Both men were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter, 13 years’ for robbery and two years’ imprisonment each for two counts of GBH.

Marvin Ward (Met Police)

Anthony Nguyen, 18, from Belvedere, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and will be subject to a 12-month supervision order on his release.

All three were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, February 4.

The court heard that Ward and Morris had agreed to meet Hussain on March 17 at his home address in Lea Bridge Road to buy a designer jacket that he had advertised for sale on social media.

They went inside Hussain’s home after Morris asked if he had a jacket in a smaller size.

After initially appearing willing to pay for the jacket, Ward and Morris then got out knives and threatened Hussain.

Alex Morris was convicted of the manslaughter of Hussain Chaudhry (Met Police)

Ward ordered a cab to pick them up while Morris demanded to go upstairs into the student’s room.

Morris began searching the home for more jackets while Ward held Hussain at knifepoint in the family sitting room.

Hussain heard his mother arriving home and went to protect her from the intruders.

His two brothers came out of their rooms and managed to detain Morris.

A fight spilled into the street where members of the Chaudhry household were trying to detain Ward who had attempted to escape the scene with the jacket in a waiting taxi.

Hussain suffered a fatal stab injury to his neck in the fight.

Anthony Nguyen (Met Police)

His mother sustained a serious injury to her thumb and his brother an injury to his hand.

Ward fled the scene while Morris escaped from an upstairs window of the property and then ran away.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and an off-duty doctor also tried to save the student.

However, he died at the scene a short time later.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command identified Ward and Morris through CCTV footage they seized.

Ward was arrested on March 19 and Morris two days later.

Hussain’s family said in a statement: "We are pleased that the jury has returned guilty verdicts for the cowardly robbers who unlawfully killed our beloved Hussain and wounded his mother and brother during their attempt to rob our family home.

"Ultimate justice is from God Almighty and whilst nothing will ease the pain of losing Hussain, we are grateful that those responsible have been caught and convicted of his unlawful killing and robbery.

"These are cowardly robbers and killers who draw a false sense of strength and arrogance from carrying knives. However, on 17 March 2021 they were confronted with real strength and true courage when they failed to intimidate Hussain - who fought back alongside his brothers and friends to protect his mother, home and family.

"…Hussain lives on through his legacy and this will continue as long as we all uphold the values that he embodied - Love, Honour and Bravery.

"With thanks again to all from the family of Hussain."

Inspector Mike Stubbins, the senior officer in the case, said: “Hussain’s death was a tragedy that shocked the community to its core. His life was tragically cut short due to the actions of two young men the same age as him.

“This case demonstrates the devastating consequences of arming yourself with a knife in order to commit crime.

“Hussain’s family, who tried to defend and protect him on the day, have not only been left with physical scars, but face the huge emotional and psychological burden of trying to come to terms with his death.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family and all the witnesses who have attended court to ensure that Hussain’s killers are brought to justice.”