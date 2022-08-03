In The Know by Yahoo

This adorable husky is going viral for having an I-love-you-off showdown with her pet owner.

What is inflation and what causes it?

Meeka the Husky has over 5.7 million followers on TikTok. The dog is known for her warm personality, kooky faces and the pink handkerchief she sports around her neck. Huskies are known for being particularly vocal dogs that make a variety of noises like howling, whining and moaning. Surprisingly, they are less known for being barkers.

Symone reflects on the epic year she's had since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race":

This trait hails from huskies being pack animals and hard workers. They need to socialize and get things done, so they communicate through a spectrum of vocalizations. It’s what made it possible for Meeka to tell her owner, “I love you,” almost as clearly as a human would.

“Having an ‘I love you more’ battle with daddy… (WAIT TIL THE END!)” the caption read.

Pet owner: I love you more.

Meeka: I love you.

Pet owner: I love you.

Meeka: No, no, daddy. I love you way more, daddy.

Pet owner: I love you more.

Meeka: You know I love you more…

The hilarious video racked up 1.7 million views on TikTok.

“Best dogs ever and so intelligent,” a user wrote.

“I love how vocal these dogs are,” someone commented.

“I had a husky that would say I love you three times to my one; she wouldn’t let me say it a second time and just went into her howling I love you,” a person added.

“She has the last word,” a user said.

“Sir, that’s not a dog,” another joked.

Euphoria' star Angus Cloud shares 'changes' that have come along with fame:

The post Husky has an ‘I love you more’ battle with dad: ‘She has the last word’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The viral 10-in-1 steam mop from Amazon is on sale for $69 right now: 'Works better than the Bissell!'

DICK'S Sporting Goods is having a massive back-to-school sale, and you can get up to 50% off

These cooling pillowcases on Amazon turn any pillow into a comforting icy cloud to keep you from overheating

K-Pop fans hyped after BTS member J-Hope 'slays' his historic Lollapalooza performance