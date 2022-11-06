Huskies heading back to Hardy Cup final, but hopes of all-Sask. finals dashed by Bisons' loss

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will move on to the 85th Hardy Cup after a 37-9 win over the University of Manitoba Bisons in Saskatoon on Saturday. (Electric Umbrella/Huskie Athletics - image credit)

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will be returning to the Hardy Cup final next weekend following their 37-9 victory over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday.

However, hopes of an all-Saskatchewan championship game were dashed when the UBC Thunderbirds defeated the University of Regina Rams.

The Huskies punched their ticket to next weekend's Hardy Cup final with a 37-9 win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday in Saskatoon as a winter storm swept through Saskatchewan. However, the snow-covered, wind-blown field didn't slow the Huskies, who entered the second half of the game with a 26-2 lead over the Bisons. The Huskies ran the ball for 264 yards on 39 attempts by five different ball carriers.

The Rams entered the fourth quarter of their battle with the Thunderbirds with the score tied at 14.

However, the Thunderbirds held the Rams scoreless for the remainder of the game while putting up 14 of their own to prevail at the Canada West semifinal in Regina's Mosaic Stadium.

The first-seed Huskies will face the third-seed Thunderbirds at 1 p.m. Saturday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon to determine which team will move on to the national Vanier Cup semifinals.