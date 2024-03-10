Huskies advance to women's U Sport basketball final

EDMONTON — The University of Saskatchewan Huskies have advanced to Sunday's U Sport women's basketball championship final with a 64-57 win over Laval Rouge et Or in Saturday's semifinals.

The Huskies will play the winner of Saturday's late game between Queen's and Carleton in the title game.

Carly Ahlstrom led the Huskies with 27 points and five rebounds, while Gage Grassic chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Florence Fortin had 12 points and four rebounds to lead the Rouge et Or. Frederique B.-Blais and Lea-Sophie Verret each had 10 points.

The Huskies led 32-30 at halftime and 51-47 heading into the final quarter.

BASELINES: In the fifth-place final on Saturday, the Saint Mary's University Huskies edged the University of Alberta Golden Bears 65-62. Alaina McMillan led the winners with 21 points, while teammate Courtney Donaldson chipped in with 19 points. Jenna Harpe had 18 points for the Golden Bears. St. Mary's led 39-37 at the half.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press