Huskies, Ravens advance to women's U Sport basketball final

EDMONTON — The top-seeded University of Saskatchewan Huskies have advanced to Sunday's U Sport women's basketball championship final with a 64-57 win over Laval Rouge et Or in Saturday's semifinal action at Saville Community Sports Centre.

The Huskies will play the Carleton Ravens, who defeated the Queen's Gaels 74-40 in Saturday's late semifinal game.

Fifth-year forward Carly Ahlstrom led the Huskies with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Gage Grassic chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Florence Fortin had 12 points and four rebounds to lead the Rouge et Or. Frederique Beaudry-Blais and Lea-Sophie Verret each had 10 points.

The Huskies led 32-30 at halftime and 51-47 heading into the final quarter.

Kali Pocrnic scored 22 points to lead the Ravens to the final. Guards Tatyanna Burke and Kyana-Jade Poulin each chipped in with 12 points for the Ravens, who led 43-25 at halftime.

Julia Chadwick led the Gaels with 14 points and 10 rebounds., while Bella Gaudet had nine points.

BASELINES: In the fifth-place final on Saturday, the Saint Mary's University Huskies edged the University of Alberta Golden Bears 65-62. Alaina McMillan led the winners with 21 points, while teammate Courtney Donaldson chipped in with 19 points. Jenna Harpe had 18 points for the Golden Bears. St. Mary's led 39-37 at the half. … Laval and Queen's will play for the bronze medal on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press