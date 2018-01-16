Huskers beat Illini 64-63 on Palmer's last-second 3-pointer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- James Palmer Jr. played it cool after hitting the winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Nebraska a 64-63 win over Illinois on Monday night.

Asked if he had ever done that before, he said, ''Of course. You play basketball, you're going to hit a couple game-winners.''

But even Palmer had to admit this one was special under the circumstances. The Cornhuskers were coming off a loss at Penn State on Friday and were on the verge of losing for the third time in four games.

''This,'' he said, ''probably is the biggest one.''

Michael Finke had converted a 4-point play with 8.1 seconds left to give Illinois the lead. After a Nebraska timeout, Isaac Copeland inbounded to Glynn Watson Jr., who found Palmer on the left wing for the winning shot.

Palmer said coach Tim Miles' instructions were simple.

''He told me and Glynn, 'Try to make a play,' " Palmer said. ''And that's what happened. He passed it to me and I took my shot.''

The Huskers had led 61-57 with under a minute to play when Palmer dunked off a steal. But Finke scored in close on Illinois' next possession, and after Palmer missed the front end of a one-and-one, Illinois called timeout with 18.7 seconds left. Finke hit his 3 in front of the Illini bench, got fouled by Isaiah Roby and made the free throw for what looked to be the play that would give Illinois its first Big Ten win under first-year coach Brad Underwood.

Palmer finished with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting after a dismal 1-for-9 outing against Penn State.

''I definitely had to come out and play well this game,'' Palmer said. ''I couldn't have two bad games in a row. Penn State, I really think it was on me because I didn't show up on the road game. We took the loss hard, so we had to come out and play hard today. I came out and tried to help the team as much as possible.''