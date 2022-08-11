My Husband's Stopped Drinking And It's Impacting Our Social Life

Habiba Katsha
·4 min read
(Photo: Complexio via Getty Images)
(Photo: Complexio via Getty Images)

(Photo: Complexio via Getty Images)

You’re reading Love Stuck, where trained therapists answer your dating, sex and relationship dilemmas. You can submit a question here.

Right or wrong, alcohol and socialising go hand-in-hand for some of us, so it can impact a relationship when just one person stops drinking – as much as you want to support them.

This week’s reader Kelly says her husband has stopped drinking and it’s affecting her social life.

“My partner and I have been together for over 10 years. A few years into the relationship he gave up alcohol as he felt he had an unhealthy relationship with it,” she says. “It explained a lot of behaviours and communication that had confused me previously and things communication-wise got a bit better.

“However, I am outgoing and have a lot of friends that I like to party and socialise with. He does not. I still want to go out, have a dance and a drink and party occasionally and he seems to resent me doing this.”

Kelly says her husband prefers quiet activities like walking and watching TV these days – which they enjoy together – but she’d like to go out-out too, so now they’re “in a state of gridlock”.

“Can you help?” she asks

Counselling Directory member Jo Clayton says we all experience things differently, and recovery from alcohol and substance misuse isn’t any different.

“You found some of your partner’s behaviours and communication confusing whilst he was drinking and it’s fantastic that he’s been sober for six years,” Clayton says.

“I wonder what this journey has been like for you both and how it feels to support him. You say communication has improved and yet you’re in a state of gridlock: is there a way to negotiate an acceptable outcome for you both?”

Clayton asks Kelly if the resentment is about loss. “He knows you are able to drink; does he miss it? Is there jealousy here or perhaps he questions your relationship with alcohol?”

“You spend ‘quiet’ time together and there is love for one another. I’m wondering if other things are at play,” Clayton says.

“Could your partner have unprocessed, traumatic events that are triggered when you drink, or is something else going on? I’m also wondering about the power dynamic in your relationship: does one person predominantly hold power, does it shift, or is it equally shared?”

How does alcoholism affect relationships?

The journey to recovery isn’t an easy one, there could be conflict, vulnerability, volatility and unresolved trauma ahead, according to Clayton.

“Confidence and self esteem could be impacted, there may be guilt or shame, or longstanding unresolved issues that are no longer being masked with alcohol,” she says. “Addiction can impact on how we see ourselves, our identities and how we navigate the world and often runs in families.”

Clayton says the relationship may still be reeling from the consequences of events that played out during the addiction.

“Was the behaviour abusive and is abuse present now?” she asks.

“It can be challenging, navigating the shifting landscape of our relationships and lives as we tentatively learn what our new ‘normal’ looks like. The word ‘responsibility’ comes to mind; your partner is responsible for his recovery and sobriety, however, does this mean you play no part in his recovery?”

There may be issues surrounding co-dependency and addiction and the role that alcohol may have played in your relationship. “As you may know, co-dependency can have negative consequences for both parties and setting healthy and appropriate boundaries will help your partner to avoid engaging in destructive behaviours. Is there some middle ground here?” Clayton adds.

How can this reader encourage her partner to go out and socialise?

It may be time to accept the differences and make alternative plans. “Perhaps he’s more introverted, content connecting on a one-to-one basis,” Clayton says.

“You may need to have some honest, open dialogues to understand if your drinking and socialising impacts on his recovery, or if there is something else at play here.

“It feels like there is some boundary work to do if you are both to feel as though you are being listened to, respected and understood, with needs being met on both sides.”

Clayton continues: “It may be difficult to have this conversation in a non-defensive way so it might helpful to speak to a counsellor.  Conflict is rarely resolved by avoidance; your world simply becomes smaller.

“Be patient, learning to regulate and sit with emotions without numbing them takes time and practice. You may both be bringing learned experiences from the past into the present; trust in the therapeutic process and ask for help if you need it.”

Love Stuck is for those who’ve hit a romantic wall, whether you’re single or have been coupled up for decades. With the help of trained sex and relationship therapists, HuffPost UK will help answer your dilemmas. Submit a question here.

(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)
(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)

(Photo: Rebecca Zisser/HuffPost UK)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

    As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. Scenes like this are an everyday reality for millions of Indians, the most visible signs of economic distress in a country where raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor. Entire families leave their homes in India’s vast rural hinterlands to camp out at such bazaars, found in nearly every city.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Alejandro Diaz, the CPL's leading scorer, heads to Europe with blessing of Pacific FC

    Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is