How a Husband-Wife MAGA Murder Saga Descended Into Chaos

Pilar Melendez
·13 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office/Getty

For about 12 months, Colorado law enforcement was steadfast in alleging that Barry Morphew murdered his wife of 26 years after learning she had a torrid extramarital love affair, disposed of her body, and staged a fake bike crash to throw off investigators.

Prosecutors last May filed several charges against Morphew, which offered shocking details about how the 53-year-old allegedly planned and covered up Suzanne Morphew’s murder a year earlier, on May 9, 2020. Days after his arrest, the father-of-two was hit with additional charges for allegedly submitting a mail-in ballot on behalf of his missing wife—and casting her vote for Donald Trump.

Barry Morphew pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. But as horrible as the allegations were, those close to Suzanne Morphew were grateful for the attention her disappearance received from authorities.

“When Barry was first charged with Suzanne’s murder, it seemed like we were finally in the steps of getting closure and answers about what happened to her and where she was,” Tisha Leewaye, one of Suzanne’s friends, told The Daily Beast.

“Then, the case slowly fell apart.”

On Tuesday, prosecutors abruptly filed a motion to drop the murder charges against Morphew just nine days before he was set to stand trial. In an 11-page motion to dismiss that case without prejudice—meaning charges can be refiled—prosecutors said they believed investigators were close to finding Suzanne’s body, but had been hindered by recent snow.

“In typical homicide cases, the fact of the victim’s death is rarely at issue, but in a case such as this, the most influential fact of consequence is whether or not Ms. Morphew is deceased,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley wrote in the motion. “If the body proves to be there, further forensic examination could potentially inculpate or exculpate [Morphew], which is incredibly important evidence for the jury to hear in determining the merits of the case.”

In other words, the authorities say they are just being thorough and erring on the side of fairness—they want to find a corpse before they bring someone to trial for murder. But conversations with legal experts, Morphew’s lawyers, family members, and those closest to Suzanne suggest that even if the murder saga is far from over, law enforcement has made landing a conviction much harder than it needed to be.

“It’s extremely rare to drop, just flat out dismiss, a murder charge,” David Lane, a Denver defense attorney unconnected to the case, told The Daily Beast. “But this entire case is very unusual. The level of prosecutorial misconduct was so egregious.”

My Cousin Allegedly Killed His Wife and Cast Her Vote for Trump

That alleged misconduct was detailed in a devastating order issued by Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama on April 8 in which he blocked the testimony of almost all prosecutorial expert witnesses. It was punishment for what he called the prosecution’s “arguably reckless” pattern of violating discovery rules.

Among the offenses, according to Lama’s order: repeatedly missing court deadlines, failing to turn over material evidence, misrepresenting evidence, and even hiding DNA found in Suzanne’s car from the defense.

“They never had a case,” Iris Eytan, one of Morphew’s lawyers, told The Daily Beast. “They knew last year that they did not have enough to file charges and they have been trying to manipulate and hide evidence to make their case work ever since.”

Eytan added that she was not sweating the prospect of prosecutors refiling the murder charges against Morphew, and that Morphew was not worried about it either. Instead, she said, he was focused on finding Suzanne and the separate case involving the 2020 ballot.

“He needs his moment. He needs to catch his breath,” the lawyer said, noting that Morphew’s daughters have been steadfast in maintaining their father’s innocence; they have repeatedly appeared with him in public since the charges. “Barry is just focused on his family, going to see his mom in Indiana, and finding his wife.”

<div class="inline-image__title">Missing Woman Colorado</div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via the Associated Press</div>
Missing Woman Colorado
Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via the Associated Press

The Morphew family and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment on this story. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to The Daily Beast that the investigation into what happened to Suzanne Morphew was ongoing—and thus they could not share any details.

“The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office maintains its commitment to this case and will continue to work tirelessly to find the body of Suzanne Morphew,” Sheriff John Spezze added in the statement. “While we are disappointed in the delay of the proceedings, we remain unwavering in our commitment to this investigation and the ultimate prosecution of Mr. Morphew.”

The search for Suzanne Morphew began two years ago when a neighbor reported her missing after she didn’t return home from a bike ride. For several days, federal and local authorities conducted an extensive canvass over a 2.5-mile area—eventually finding her bike and undamaged helmet, but not Suzanne.

Amid the desperate search for his wife, Barry Morphew released a video pleading for her safe return on May 17, 2020. He also offered a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” Morphew said in the video.

Despite the public appeal, questions began to surface about his possible role in his wife’s disappearance—fueled in part by the suggestion that he had scrubbed a Denver hotel room clean just prior to her being reported missing. Morphew and his legal team have denied any wrongdoing, stating that he last saw Suzanne asleep at home before he headed into work, and that he had secured a hotel room for someone helping him with a construction gig.

In an August 2020 interview with Fox21, Morphew insisted unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” he said.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook</div>
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook

Then he began to offer different theories about what happened to his wife, suggesting she may have been the victim of an animal attack—or abducted. In an interview, his defense attorney doubled down on the idea that cops simply latched onto an easy villain.

“I wish investigators had pursued the non-Barry Morphew leads,” Eytan told The Daily Beast. “He was cooperating with police, talking to them, and providing them information, and instead they focused on him. We might have answers if they just looked into other possibilities, like that she was abducted or left.”

Ultimately, nearly a year after Suzanne vanished, Barry Morphew was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

“My first reaction is relief. I’m just so grateful,” Melinda Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s sister, told the local Fox affiliate at the time of his arrest, noting that she still loved her brother-in-law even “though he’s done a terrible thing.”

Days later, Morphew was charged again with one felony count of forgery of public records and one misdemeanor elections-mail-ballot offense after allegedly filling out the mail-in ballot for Trump on behalf of his still-missing wife. When asked about voter fraud, Morphew allegedly told FBI agents that he “wanted Trump… to win.”

“I just thought, give him… another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating,” Morphew said, according to an arrest affidavit, arguing that he knew his wife “was going to vote for Trump anyway.”

As the case plodded toward trial, wild allegations about the Colorado family began to surface in hearings and court documents. Among them: that Suzanne had a secret two-year affair with someone she knew from high school, and had taken steps to record her husband with a spy pen after becoming convinced he may have been involved in his own infidelity. Barry Morphew has denied having an affair of his own.

“She never spoke to me about wanting a divorce or having an affair. She didn’t tell anyone, so it was a surprise to us for sure to hear all these details about Suzanne’s life that none of us knew,” Leewaye told The Daily Beast.

Morphew’s arrest affidavit also concluded that Suzanne took “clear, articulate steps… in attempts to separate from and divorce her husband, Barry.”

The affidavit states that Barry Morphew admitted to disposing of tranquilizer solution during a business trip to Broomfield, Colorado, the day his wife was reported missing—and that he was near the area in which investigators found Suzanne’s helmet.

“Since January 2021, Barry has admitted to: chasing a chipmunk with a gun around the house while Susan was outside sunbathing, shooting a deer with a tranquilizer dart to explain a dart and needle cap in the dryer, disposing of the tranquilizer solution during this trip to Broomfield, following a bull elk down Highway 50 in the 4:00 AM hour on the May 10th to explain why his truck would be headed west (where the helmet was discarded), and finally stating to the FBI on April 22, 2021, that he looks guilty from the evidence and God allowed these things to happen,” the affidavit states.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office</div>
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities suggested in the affidavit that Morphew admitted to lying about his involvement in the case—and indicated that his wife’s murder “was a form of God’s judgment” for her affair. Morphew’s lawyer told The Daily Beast this week that his statements during the two-hour interview were taken out of context, and showcase a religious man’s attempt “to come to terms with finding out his wife had an affair.”

Leewaye said that while the allegations against Morphew offered some jarring insight into the couple’s private life, it became clear to her during one of the preliminary hearings she attended that the prosecution’s case against him was in serious trouble.

One of the main problems was that prosecutors had a lot of circumstantial evidence, but nothing definitive that tied Morphew to Suzanne’s death. Not to mention the fact that Suzanne’s body was still missing, and prosecutors admitted in court that there was no clear idea of how, precisely, she was killed.

Morphew’s defense team repeatedly called out the government, claiming prosecutors purposefully failed to provide them with evidence, or else missed court deadlines. One major piece of information that was deliberately concealed, according to Eytan, was male DNA found on Suzanne’s glovebox.

The blood and DNA in question, the defense lawyer said, did not match Morphew’s—but it did correspond with DNA profiles in at least three unsolved sexual-assault cases across the country. Last August, a former Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent testified about the DNA sample, which Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said at the time was “pretty critical evidence.” Since then, that agent has resigned from the CBI amid an internal affairs investigation, and Murphy removed himself from the case over a potential conflict of interest.

“The decision to hide that DNA evidence from us alone should have ended this case,” Eytan told The Daily Beast. “They tried to conceal material evidence. They have been lying and hiding evidence that proves Barry’s innocence all along. Every single piece of evidence that didn’t help them, we think they tried to hide it.”

Eytan recalled that by this February, her team had filed a motion asking for sanctions against the prosecution and dismissal of the trial—stating that it was the only “just remedy” to justify the level of misconduct. In their own motion, the prosecution insisted the allegations were “utter nonsense” and denied any wrongdoing.

While Judge Lama denied the defense’s request to dismiss the charges, he did take the highly unusual step of admonishing prosecutors for what he suggested was a negligent pattern of discovery violations. And he blocked them from using 12 of 14 expert witnesses set to testify about DNA, cell phone, and vehicle data analysis.

“This Court has repeatedly noted it does not, in any way, condone the People’s behavior,” Lama wrote in the 20-page order on April 8. “The behavior has, in the Court’s eyes, been recognizably consistent. While the Court… does not find this pattern willful based on the record, the Court does find this pattern to be negligent, bordering on reckless.”

Prosecutors may have been even more skeptical of their own case than the judge was.

“It’s typically hard for prosecutors to receive any time of punishment, and so I commend this judge for finally taking a stand,” Lane, the outside defense attorney, said. “But without those witnesses, it seems the prosecution obviously did not think their charges would stick at this point, and had no choice but to dismiss.”

Eytan said her team had no idea of the prosecution’s intent to dismiss the case before it happened, and that she came prepared Tuesday morning to finalize any pre-trial discussions ahead of trial. As they were waiting for the hearing to begin, she said, her team happened upon the prosecution’s motion for dismissal on the internet.

“We were caught off guard,” Eytan said. “We were really surprised and overwhelmed. The prosecution didn’t even notify Barry’s daughters.”

The last-minute dismissal was ultimately supported by at least some members of Suzanne’s family, who were called into court virtually to offer their thoughts about the case.

Morphew’s daughters took the time to reaffirm their support for their father, stating that they supported the dismissal and were looking forward to time to heal.

Other members of the family were less than ready to move on, even if they seemed convinced the dismissal made sense—at least for now.

Suzanne Morphew’s brother, David Moorman, appeared virtually during Tuesday’s hearing, and stated that he hoped to “see this through to the end.”

“I’m sure we’ll be back in this courtroom in the future and I look forward to that day,” he said. Andrew Moorman, another of her brothers, told Lama that “dismissal is proper because more investigation needs to be done to find my sister.”

Leewaye, for her part, was more blunt about what she thinks about the case—and what she hopes happens next.

“I absolutely 100 percent think Barry is still guilty,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Son of Far-Right Group Leader Charged with Child Sex Abuse

    Warren County MugshotsThe son of an anti-government group’s leader is facing a dozen criminal charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.Richard Solon Mack, 44, is the son of Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. The CSPOA, according to the Anti-Defamation League, “is an anti-government extremist group whose primary purpose is to recruit sheriffs into the anti-government ‘patriot’ movement.” The movement and its founder have rub

  • Utah Democrats choose independent as candidate for US Senate

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more tha

  • Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

    David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies under oath in Jan. 6-related challenge to candidacy

    Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies under oath in Jan. 6-related challenge to candidacy

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’ impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.