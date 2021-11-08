Husband shot as couple argues at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California police say

A woman shot her husband in the leg during an argument Sunday, Nov. 7, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, police told news outlets.

San Diego police responded to the shooting in a parking lot at the Escondido zoo at 4:43 p.m., KGTV reported.

The 28-year-old man had been shot in his left knee, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Police arrested his 30-year-old wife on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found a 9mm handgun at the scene, KSWB reported. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers did not say what prompted the argument between the couple.

