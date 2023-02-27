My husband is milking his Long Covid – he's making me feel like his carer

"I've really had enough," says our reader - Mister Ned

As a busy working mother of three I don’t have time to be ill. I’ve made sure that I’ve had all of my Covid-19 vaccinations and never miss my annual flu jab. The £15 I have to pay for it is nothing in comparison to the time I would lose if I was laid up in bed ill for a week.

Even when I got a mild case of Covid last January I soldiered on during the daytime, making sure my husband and children’s lives weren’t affected, before collapsing into bed at 8pm every evening exhausted.

My husband, on the other hand, takes a more laissez-faire attitude towards his health. He hasn’t visited a dentist in more than 20 years, isn’t registered to a doctor’s surgery, and missed his most recent Covid booster. The idea of him spending money on a flu jab is laughable.

His justification has always been that he is healthy: a keen runner who is not overweight and doesn’t drink or smoke. He is in good shape, there’s no denying that. In the 10 years we have been married he has, apart from reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, been remarkably fortunate with his health.

Until last year, that is, when he contracted Covid-19 a few weeks after me. It hit him hard. He stayed in bed watching all six seasons of Billions, phoning me when he wanted food or drinks to be brought up to him.

I was sympathetic and dutiful. I made him chicken soup, was constantly running out to the pharmacy to get him medication, keeping everything going with the house and children.

After a couple of weeks he was back on his feet but insistent that he didn’t have enough energy to return to work.

Unable to smell or taste anything, he was plagued with muscle pain, dizziness, crippling headaches and abdominal pains. Under duress he eventually went to the doctor, who said he suspected it was long Covid and that the symptoms should gradually wear off.

Since then I have spent every spare minute searching online for treatments, from various vitamins to changing his diet to encourage the immune system to thrive, to probiotics for his gut, and even acupuncture for the headaches. Whether as a result of these treatments or the fact the illness is gradually wearing off, his health is slowly recovering and he’s now on a phased return to work.

Story continues

However he’s still making out that he’s not well enough to do anything around the house or with the children. And after weeks of being his nurse, chef and general dogsbody, I’ve really had enough.

I appreciate that he still gets headaches and muscle pain sometimes, but my patience and sanity have been stretched to their limits and I can’t take much more. Instead of trying to help himself, it feels like he’s got so used to me doing everything for him that he will barely lift a finger to so much as make himself a cup of tea any more.

When we first met we both worked full-time in demanding jobs and did an equal share of household jobs, but now I feel like he’s dragging his illness out because he likes being waited on hand and foot. On top of that I’m burning with rage about the fact that he’s partly to blame for this because he didn’t have his last Covid-19 booster.

I didn’t marry him to be his carer and I know it might sound heartless, but I simply can’t, and won’t, take much more of this.

Read more: My in-laws are obsessed with tracking my family – and it’s making me claustrophobic