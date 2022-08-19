Husband lies about killing wife, then gets shot dead by deputies, Texas sheriff says

A husband called 911 to report he’d shothis wife to death at a motel, but it wasn’t until after deputies killed him that authorities learned she was safe, according to a sheriff’s office in Texas.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a motel in north Houston at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. They found the man in a first-floor room.

When deputies tried contacting him, he pointed a gun at them, according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Constable Mark Herman says his deputies opened fire, killing the man. No deputies were shot or injured.

“After a search of several rooms at the motel, deputies found no evidence of a murder,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators later found the male’s wife alive and safe at another location.”

Authorities did not say where she was found or if she was aware of her husband’s 911 call.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit, Harris County District Attorney’s Office civil rights division and the constable’s internal affairs unit are investigating the shooting.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

