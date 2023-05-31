Husband killed in road-rage shooting on way home from work, Ohio cops say. Arrest made

Two weeks after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed on his way home from work, an arrest has been made, officials say.

Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30, was arrested Wednesday, May 31, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He is accused of killing George “Geo” Jensen during a road rage shooting May 17 on Interstate 76 in Norton, Ohio.

Jensen was coming home from work when he was shot multiple times on the interstate, according to details of a GoFundMe. He died at an Akron hospital, Norton police said.

Eight .40-caliber shell casings were found, including four in Jensen’s car and two from his body, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Allison Jensen, George Jensen’s husband, told the Akron Beacon Journal the family didn’t learn of the shooting until hours later.

Police said the suspect exited Interstate 76 after the road-rage incident. Kinard was captured Wednesday afternoon in Columbus, according to the U.S. Marshals.

“The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public and ultimately make an identification for the suspect,” Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Jensen worked in the IT field and was also passionate about live music and automobiles, according to his obituary.

The obituary said Jensen was “deeply concerned” about the “increasing prevalence of gun violence in schools and society.”

“In honor of Geo, let us strive for a world where senseless violence is replaced with compassion, understanding and a commitment to building a brighter future,” the obituary says.

Alison Jensen described her husband as an “extremely sweet, really compassionate” person, WJW reported.

“He saw the good and utility of being useful, he loved to volunteer, and he always tried to pick people up wherever he could, always helping,” according to the GoFundMe.

