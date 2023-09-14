Husband getting ready for lake trip wins huge Missouri jackpot. ‘Just another day’

A husband and wife were preparing for a weekend of boating on the lake when they realized they had won a huge Missouri lottery jackpot.

This realization came about one week after the husband bought a Quick Pick ticket for a Missouri Lotto drawing, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

During that drawing, he matched all six numbers — 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40, records show.

This meant he had won the $2.8 million jackpot, officials said.

“To me it was just another day, but she was really shocked,” the husband told lottery officials.

He plans to use his winnings to buy land, according to the release.

The winning ticket was sold by a Phillips 66 convenience store in Cape Girardeau, about 115 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

