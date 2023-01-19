Husband forgives driver whose crash into Utah office killed his wife. ‘It’s okay’

A husband is mourning the loss of his wife after a minivan crashed into a building where she worked, the Utah family said.

Roseann Davis, 51, was working at Ensign Engineering and Land Survey on Main Street in Tooele when a minivan crashed through the office and killed her, according to ABC 4.

The driver was “heading northbound in the southbound lanes on Main Street before hopping over a curb and into the storefront,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Officials with the Tooele Police Department told KSL that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

During the crash, the woman was “pinned at her desk at the front of the store,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune. First responders tried providing medical aid but she died from her injuries.

“Roseann was my best friend,” said Roger Davis, Roseann’s husband, according to ABC 4. “She made me a better person. She blessed everybody who knew her.”

The driver, Lance Moore, who surrendered his license after the crash, planned to sell a motorcycle he got for Father’s Day and give the money to the Davis family but Roger Davis refused the gesture, according to FOX 13.

Moore told FOX 13 that it was determined he had a seizure and “everything went blank.”

“Finding someone to blame is not going to change anything, it’s not going to bring my wife back,” Roger Davis, who was married to Roseann for 27 years, told FOX 13. “She would be the first person to wrap her arms around him and give him a hug and say it’s okay.”

A family friend said Roseann Davis loved spending time with her family and would find comfort in knowing her “last night was spent with the people she cherished most,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Tooele is 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

