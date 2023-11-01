My husband died from prostate cancer a year ago – I wish Britain was better at diagnosing it

Nicola Horlick: ‘Women are routinely screened for breast and cervical cancer. It is wrong that men are not screened for prostate cancer.’ - Lucy Young / eyevine

I can hardly believe that it is a year since my husband, journalist and author Martin Baker, died of prostate cancer.

His funeral still seems like yesterday: there were more than 500 attendees at the service, held at the Brompton Oratory, a tribute to his popularity. They came to honour a man who had always been larger than life, witty and fun, the centre of any party. I don’t think they could believe he was gone. I certainly struggled.

The only consolation was in each other and our shared grief.

But when the funeral was over – and everyone else had gone back to their daily routines, I was left alone. Without Martin, in a house that was now too big.

It seemed so empty; I could almost hear the silence. No booming voice, no television on at full volume and no aromas of curry (his favourite meal) coming from the kitchen.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of letters came over the first couple of months, telling me how much Martin had meant to the author. People from his childhood, supporters of his beloved Preston North End football team, journalists who had worked for him in their youth and had greatly appreciated his guidance, and friends from later life who admired his ebullience. Each letter moved me to tears and having read them, I carefully put them in a special box to be kept for the children. I wanted them to know how much their father and stepfather had meant to others.

I am so unused to being alone. I was married at 23 and had my first child at 25. Having had six children, I have been constantly surrounded by people and noise. Perhaps not surprisingly, Martin and I were looking forward to the time when the children were old enough to look after themselves and we could explore areas of the world that we had never visited. Just a walk in Richmond Park on our own with the dogs was a joy. That dream has been shattered and I am left with the sound of silence. I don’t cry anymore, although I will be crying on the actual anniversary of his death. I just have a heavy heart.

Our dogs were distraught when Martin died. They missed the daily six-mile walks he had taken them on during a period of treatment, when he hoped it would help him get well.

And the last word he said before he died was Mara, the name of my daughter’s English pointer. Mara had climbed on a chair next to the hospital bed that had been placed in our family sitting room. She had her paws on the rails of the bed and was peering into Martin’s face. He momentarily opened his eyes and softly said her name. He never opened his eyes again.

Martin was remarkably lucky to live for more than four years given how sick he was when he was diagnosed - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

The day after Martin died, I moved his bed to another room and deflated the mattress. One of the other dogs got on to the bed and sat there for six hours solidly, refusing to move. All of the dogs howled every time I left the house, and this continued for two months. I felt their pain and they felt mine.

I am fortunate in that I still work full-time. I find solace in my work and in talking to my colleagues. Through my work, I meet new people, people who Martin never knew, and this alleviates the grief.

But during the past year, I have been through everything for the first time – as the bereaved must all do. This is horribly familiar territory for me – my daughter Georgina died from leukaemia at the age of 12 – and it doesn’t get easier. The milestones must be passed. The first Christmas without Martin, the first Valentine’s Day; last Sunday would have been his 65th birthday. Eight members of his family came to my mother’s house for lunch, and we celebrated his birthday and reminisced.

While it’s important for me to look back at our happier times, recalling his illness is still painful.

Martin had been diagnosed in September 2018. We were in France on holiday in August of that year when he developed pains in his groin and back. He was in the middle of writing a book and would break for lunch and then go back upstairs to his study. I would then find him asleep on our bed, curled in a foetal position as though to ameliorate the pain. After a few days of this, he said “I think my body’s riddled with cancer”. I told him not to be so melodramatic and immediately started to research what might have caused his symptoms. “It’s a hernia,” I said. “No need to worry! We’ll go straight to A&E when we get home, and they will deal with it.” The thought that it might only be a hernia lifted his spirits but over the course of the following couple of weeks, the pain got worse, and our optimism began to diminish.

Martin’s assertion that he was riddled with cancer turned out to be right. At diagnosis, the cancer had spread from the prostate to the local lymph nodes and then to the remote lymph nodes and the bones. This meant that he was stage 4 and that his disease was incurable. We felt numb when the consultant told us this news and then we were shown to a room so that we could absorb what we had been told. Martin sat stoically, staring out of the window. I called my mother and sobbed, asking why Martin, why us? She had no answer.

Having had six children, I have been constantly surrounded by people and noise. Perhaps not surprisingly, Martin and I were looking forward to the time when the children were old enough to look after themselves - Tom Stockill

Martin was so sick when he was diagnosed that there was a possibility that he might not make Christmas 2018. And then we were lucky enough to find an oncologist who took a rather more creative approach to dealing with very advanced prostate cancer than most. He put Martin on abiraterone, a drug that stops the production of testosterone in a different way to most hormone treatments. It is usually used as a last resort after chemotherapy and radiotherapy have failed to stop the progression of the disease. Martin’s consultant decided to use it as a front-line therapy. During treatment, the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) level is tested regularly. The normal range is 0-4 and Martin’s was 286 on diagnosis. After a few weeks of taking abiraterone, which was administered orally, his PSA level had fallen to 0.2. It was absolutely remarkable and even the consultant was astonished by how effective it was for Martin. His PSA stayed at that level for over two years.

Eventually, Martin’s PSA level began to rise and so he had two rounds of chemotherapy, which did not seem to do anything to halt the progression of the disease. He was then referred to a consultant specialising in nuclear medicine and was given Lutetium-177, which has had promising results for patients with advanced prostate cancer that has gone into the bone. He was scheduled to have six rounds of Lutetium, but after the third, Martin had a scan, and it was evident that the cancer was rampant and that he was going to die. We were told this terrible news on August 1 2022.

Looking back, Martin was remarkably lucky to live for more than four years given how sick he was when he was diagnosed. The first couple of months were extremely difficult and he lost so much weight that he was a bag of bones. I remember his 60th birthday lunch, which we had at home in London. He tried to put on a brave face and be sociable, but he had to retreat back to our bedroom several times and vomited after just a couple of mouthfuls of food.

The miracle drug, abiraterone, changed all of that and there was a three-year period where we were able to do pretty much everything. He had been told that walking would be good for his bones and so he would take the dogs out every day. He was desperate to travel, which was hindered by the pandemic, but on July 1 2020, the day that lockdown was lifted, we flew to Iceland and spent a happy week exploring the extraordinary landscapes and swimming in the Blue Lagoon. We visited Mexico and spent time with Mayan healers. We drove through France to Spain to attend my daughter’s wedding in Seville and then drove on to Granada where we explored the Alhambra with a guide. There is no doubt that we had three years of relative happiness, despite the dagger of death hanging over Martin’s head.

The last year of his life was rather more difficult. Martin developed lymphedema and his legs filled up with fluid, eventually making it impossible for him to walk. His weight increased from 175lbs to 273lbs as his body gradually took on water. Eventually, fluid got into his lungs, and he effectively drowned in front of me and four of our children who were present when he died. It was a horrible end to his life, and I will never forget the noise of him gasping for breath and gurgling as the fluid overwhelmed his lungs.

We went travelling as soon as lockdown was lifted, including this trip to Granada

It is shocking that one in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer and that one man dies from it every 45 minutes. I have spent a considerable time since Martin’s death helping with charitable endeavours to try to reduce the number of men affected by it.

There is no doubt in my mind that every man should have a PSA test annually. However, this is not a perfect way to diagnose prostate cancer. There will be some who have an elevated PSA but no disease and others who are within the normal range but do have it. It is essential that men are diagnosed early if they are to be cured and I strongly feel that we need a national screening programme in order to reduce the death rate. This will need to involve MRI scanning. I have been working with The London Clinic, which is an independent hospital with charitable status, to fund a new rapid diagnostic centre. This will include an MRI scanner with the ability to show if the prostate is abnormal after a 15-minute scan. We need these machines throughout the country if men’s lives are to be saved.

If diagnosis is achieved at an early stage, there are non-invasive treatments like focused ultrasound that could be effective. The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was established in 2006 in the United States and the UK Foundation was established in 2021. Focused ultrasound uses ultrasound energy guided by real-time imaging to treat tissue deep in the body without incisions or radiation. Over 40,000 patients have been treated to date but only after other therapeutic treatments have failed to stop the progression of the disease. The hope is that it will become a front-line treatment in time, eliminating the need to remove the prostate, which can cause urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Trials are ongoing to see if focused ultrasound will be an effective alternative to surgery.

Abiraterone was used by Martin’s oncologist as a front-line treatment and I sincerely believe that this extended his life by several years. On the news a few nights ago, there was an item about how abiraterone is available to men in Scotland and Wales on the NHS, but not in England. It is essential that clinicians are able to use abiraterone for advanced prostate cancer in England and I would urge the Department of Health to allow wider use. When Martin was first given the drug, it was exceptionally expensive, but the cost has fallen significantly over the past few years, and I can see no excuse for not making it available.

I will continue to campaign for more men to be diagnosed earlier with prostate cancer in order to increase their chances of being cured. Women are routinely screened for breast and cervical cancer. It is wrong that men are not screened for prostate cancer. One man dying from the disease every 45 minutes is simply unacceptable. The economic consequences of late diagnosis are profound – treatment costs for advanced disease are extremely high and premature death takes men out of the workforce. We can do better than this as a nation.

If you would like to help Nicola with her fight against prostate cancer, you can support The London Clinic or the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, where a fee from this article will be donated.