Husband charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in car Thursday in Kansas City

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife in front of a child Thursday night.

Elliott Nevels, 34, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting Thursday night after hearing gunshots outside the department’s Central Patrol Division, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

Officers went outside and discovered a vehicle had crashed into a neighboring apartment parking lot at 1224 Linwood Blvd.

Police found a woman inside the vehicle who appeared to have been shot and was unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene and was later identified as Christina Nevels, 36. A 4-year-old girl inside the car was not injured.

Police saw a man wearing all black running north on Tracy Avenue looking back toward the crash as he ran.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responding to the area arrested Elliott Nevels at 29th Street and Tracy Ave. He allegedly had blood splatter on his clothes and body, charging documents said.

On Friday, a witness interviewed by police said that on the day of the shooting, she was with the Nevelses and the child for several hours, charging documents said.

The witness allegedly heard Elliott Nevels threaten to kill Christina Nevels, who was upset because he had been drinking, charging documents said. The witness allegedly saw Elliott Nevels wave around a silver revolver.

In an interview with police, Elliott Nevels said Christina Nevels was allegedly driving fast and he was scared for the safety of himself and the girl. He said he shot Christina Nevels and fled, court documents said.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash only bond.

An attorney for Elliott Nevels was not listed in court records as of Saturday.