Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit

Florida prosecutors have charged Cory Hill, of Winter Springs, Fla., with second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Shakeira Rucker, after her body was found in a storage unit following a frantic search. Image by Simaah/Pixabay

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of a Florida woman whose body was found in a storage unit after a high-profile search last month now stands charged with her murder, prosecutors say.

Cory Hill, of Winter Springs, Fla., was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the death of Shakeira Rucker, Orange and Osceola County District Attorney Andrew Bain announced on Friday.

Hill was already under arrest on attempted second-degree murder charges after firing shots into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Angel Milligan, on the same day as his wife's death, authorities said.

Court records show Hill was previously convicted of murder in connection with a slaying in the 1990s, WESH-TV reported.

The broadcaster said residents claimed Hill was upset about Milligan allegedly contacting Rucker.

Rucker's lifeless body was found in a storage unit in Apopka, Fla., that Hill owned after someone reported a smell, Bain said. The discovery came after a frantic search for the woman.

Authorities said in an arrest warrant issued against Hill that he attempted to kill Milligan approximately three hours after the slaying of his wife, adding, "It can be deduced that Hill killed Rucker," according to WOFL-TV in Orlando.