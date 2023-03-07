My husband’s a central heating dictator

The cost of living crisis is hitting almost everyone now, but I foolishly thought that as a midlife, middle-class couple, with a decent joint income, we’d be protected from the worst of it. As it turns out, we seem to be living in a 1960s kitchen-sink drama, thanks to my husband.

As soon as the weather turned colder in autumn, he pounced. He insisted we didn’t need any heating on at all until November, and as I was worried about the coming fuel bills, and saving for our daughter’s wedding next year, I stupidly agreed.

We live in a draughty old farmhouse with no double glazing, and on several days it dropped to less than 10 degrees indoors. I spend a lot of time at home, while he’s out and about all day, and I swiftly realised that wearing a padded coat, hat and gloves inside was ridiculous, and told him so. Now, it’s at a measly 14 degrees.

I can cope with the heating off at night thanks to a hot water bottle (though he banned the electric blanket), but not during the day, when I’m trying to work. Some days, I found I was so cold I couldn’t think straight. He’s also started turning lights off everywhere. On sunny days, it’s not too bad, but when it’s grey it’s like living in a freezing, lightless box. I drew the line at drying damp washing all over the house, so he now permits the tumble dryer two mornings a week.

I’d understand all this if we were desperately poor, but we’re not. His view is “we don’t have to have a huge fuel bill if we’re careful”. Mine is “life is barely worth living when it’s this miserable”.

I understand that he’s cautious – he grew up with very little, and being in debt is his greatest fear. We’ve always paid bills on time, and, of course, I’m also worried about this winter’s spiralling costs – but I’m not prepared to  live in constant discomfort to save a few quid.

It’s hardly surprising that we’ve been arguing for months. He goes out, I turn up the heating – nothing lavish, just so it doesn’t feel like an Antarctic research station in the kitchen. He comes in and turns it back down. I sneak in extra washes, and make sure it’s all dried before he’s home to avoid the inevitable eye rolling and tutting.

I tell him I’m using the slow cooker, but sometimes I don’t want anything slow cooked, so I make it on the stove and reheat it later to pretend it’s been simmering all day. I like a hot bath every night, but he’s now calculated how much cheaper it is to shower, so even that’s an argument. I now turn on the immersion during the day so he doesn’t know.

It seems ridiculous that I’m driven to this, but I’m so tired of fighting about it. He won’t listen to reason – I’ve suggested putting money in a separate account for the bills, or saving in other ways, but he won’t listen. It’s an obsession to have as few lights on as possible, and be as frozen as possible, like some sort of penance.

Our friends think it’s funny and are referring to it as “thermostat wars”, but I’m not laughing. If it happens again next winter, I worry for our marriage. The children don’t want to come and stay until summer because of his mad rules, and I miss my kids.

