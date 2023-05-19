Husband of bride killed shortly after SC wedding speaks on ‘Good Morning America’

The husband of a woman killed hours after their April wedding in Folly Beach said on Good Morning America Friday his wife’s last words to him were that she wished the night would never end.

Moments later, the golf cart they were riding in was hit by a vehicle driven by a woman now charged with driving under the influence. Samantha Miller died at the scene. Her husband Aric Hutchison suffered two broken legs and broken bones in his face.

On Good Morning America, Hutchinson, 36, said the day went from the happiest day to the lowest day in that split second. He said he doesn’t remember the crash.

“I wish I did,” he said.

He woke up to see his mother’s face and asked about his wife. He could tell something was wrong.

“She didn’t make it,” he recalled his mother saying.

He remembered his wife as someone who people noticed when she walked into a room.

“She just had that glow,” he said.

Asked if he had anything to say to Jamie Komoroski, the woman charged, he said he didn’t, then added that he wanted her to know “she stole an amazing human being who never should have been taken.”

Hutchinson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski, alleging she was grossly negligent and reckless on April 28, when the collision occurred.

Authorities say she had a 0.261 BAC — more than triple the legal limit— and was traveling 65 mph in a 24 mph zone.

Several bars and her employer, Taco Boy, were named in the lawsuit as well.

Hutchinson said he wanted to do the exclusive interview with Good Morning America because he wanted people to know the amazing woman he fell in love with.