Lindsay Clancy: Husband asks public to forgive wife who ‘strangled their two children’

The husband of a 32-year-old woman from Massachusetts, who is accused of strangling two of their children to death, is urging the public to forgive her.

Patrick Clancy shared an emotional statement on 28 January in which he begged the public to forgive his wife Lindsay Clancy.

He said: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have.”

He continued: “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

The distraught father shared that “my family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was.”

His wife is facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

She is suspected of strangling their older children, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, to death. The third child, eight-month-old Callan, was pronounced dead on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital after he was hospitalised. Ms Clancy was also accused of attempting to kill the infant, according to several media outlets.

Mr Clancy addressed speculation regarding his wife’s mental health. He said that she had recently been portrayed “largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was”. He added that her “condition” had recently worsened, even though he did not specify what she was battling.

“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father.”