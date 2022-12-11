Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) completes a pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) completes a pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with running back Miles Sanders (26) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with running back Miles Sanders (26) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) crosses the goal line for at touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) crosses the goal line for at touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) celebrates with tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) celebrates with tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches for a pass against New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches for a pass against New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
TOM CANAVAN
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.

Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals for Philadelphia, which secured its second straight postseason appearance and fifth in six seasons.

The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for for the Giants (7-5-1). They have one win in their last six games (1-4-1) and their hopes of their first playoff berth since 2016 are slipping with four games remaining.

The Eagles, who have the league's second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.

The Giants' third possession had a comical conclusion. Jamie Gillen lost the ball as he went to punt. The ball bounced and he kicked it 15 yards to the Eagles 42. It was an illegal kick and the Giants were penalized 10 yards with a loss of down. Hurts hit a wide-open Brown for a 21-0 lead on the next play.

Hurts, Sanders and Brown each have scored 10 touchdowns for the Eagles, who have scored at least 30 points in each of the last three weeks.

INJURIES

Eagles: The win was costly. S Reed Blankenship (knee), backup LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) all left the game. T Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury.

Giants: Top DL Leonard Williams missed the game with a neck injury. He was doubtful coming in. TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) and LB Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) left the game.

UP NEXT

Eagles: At Chicago next Sunday.

Giants: At Washington next Sunday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

