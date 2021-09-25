‘We Should be Hurt’: Virat Kohli's ‘Dressing Down’ to Teammates After Loss to CSK

It has not been a good start to the second phase of the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After they were pounded by KKR in their first match, on Friday, they were once again knocked down by the Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli was visibly upset with his players and how they let go of their dominance in the match. Following the defeat, he asked his players to be better.

Speaking in the dressing room after the match, the captain said that the side should be hurt after the loss as they let go of an opportunity to dominate the match. “Today, we should be hurt, really hurt with this defeat. We talk about finishing on top, then this is not the way we should play,” Kohli said in the dressing room.

Batting first, RCB were off to a flier courtesy of Devdutt Paddikal and Virat Kohli as the openers put on 100 runs in the first 10 overs, but the CSK bowlers made a stunning comeback, giving away just 45 runs in the last 9 overs. Such was the meltdown that from a dominant position of 111/0 in 13 overs, RCB ended with 156/6 in their 20 overs.

This disappointing batting display in the second half turned the match around, and the captain was not too pleased with this performance. He said that the wicket slowed down a bit, but the batsmen should have easily got 12-20 runs more. He also said that the bowlers did not show consistency with the ball and the performance of the side was disappointing.

Royal Challengers Bangalore now find themselves locked in the mid-table battle and after a bright start to the season. Their consecutive losses in the UAE leg now may derail their progress.

