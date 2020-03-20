Hurst TX Women Mental Clinic Depression And Addiction Treatment Launched

Crescent Psychiatry updated its range of professional treatments for women in Euless, Texas, who are struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety, Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective disorders and substance abuse disorders.

EULESS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Crescent Psychiatry, a professional medical clinic in Hurst, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of treatments for women struggling with depression, anxiety, addiction, and many more. The mental health clinic provides patient-centered care for individuals suffering with mental illness.

A combination of depression and anxiety can leave someone in a vicious cycle that is difficult to escape. The newly-launched treatment solutions at Crescent Psychiatry aim to help women in Hurst, whether they are looking for individual therapy or medication management.

Those with a mental illness can sometimes function independently, but often stress in their lives can make it so they cannot function without support.

Mental illnesses are serious enough to require ongoing therapy and medication. With proper diagnosis and treatment, those living with mental illness can lead successful and meaningful lives.

Mental Health Provider Dr. Sabahat Faheem and her clinic staff at Crescent Psychiatry have been providing world-class treatment to those who suffer from anxiety and depression for many years. They use the latest research-proven treatment methods and medications to help patients feel better as soon as possible.

Dr. Faheem is a Board Certified psychiatrist and has been in practice since 2004. She completed her residency in Psychiatry at Meharry Medical College, Nashville, and also received her Masters of Public Health from Tulane University.

The recent announcement is part of the clinic's commitment to providing patients with the best experience possible, resulting in faster improvement, a significant reduction in symptoms, and hope for a healthier future.

A satisfied patient said: "I was searching for a good psychiatrist for so long and finally I found Dr. Faheem. She is a great physician because she is a very good listener and very caring doctor. She has very good bedside manner and she has compassion. I am glad she is my doctor. I recommend her to everyone who is looking for a great psychiatrist."

CONTACT:

Name: Dr. Sabahat Faheem

Email: Send Email

Organization: Crescent Psychiatry

Address: 350 Westpark Way, #221, Euless, Texas 76040, United States

Phone: +1-817-571-3800

Website: https://crescentpsychiatry.com/

SOURCE: Crescent Psychiatry





