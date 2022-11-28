Hurst tree lighting on Nov. 29 includes fireworks, petting zoo and Christmas shopping
The weather may not feel like Christmas on Tuesday, but a big crowd is expected for Hurst’s annual Christmas festival, fireworks and tree lighting.
The free events begin at 5 p.m. at Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Drive, and include tube rides down slides with artificial snow, a marketplace for holiday shopping, costumed characters, a petting zoo, face painting and food vendors.
The tree lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. with children’s choirs and fireworks.
On-site parking is for handicap placards only. A shuttle lot is at Tarrant County College.
The events end at 8:30 p.m., and the shuttle stops at 8:45.