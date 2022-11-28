Hurst tree lighting on Nov. 29 includes fireworks, petting zoo and Christmas shopping

Matt Leclercq
·1 min read

The weather may not feel like Christmas on Tuesday, but a big crowd is expected for Hurst’s annual Christmas festival, fireworks and tree lighting.

The free events begin at 5 p.m. at Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Drive, and include tube rides down slides with artificial snow, a marketplace for holiday shopping, costumed characters, a petting zoo, face painting and food vendors.

Zack Johnston, 10, screams all the way down the artificial snow hill during the lighting of Hurst’s Christmas Tree in 2016.
Zack Johnston, 10, screams all the way down the artificial snow hill during the lighting of Hurst's Christmas Tree in 2016.

The tree lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. with children’s choirs and fireworks.

On-site parking is for handicap placards only. A shuttle lot is at Tarrant County College.

The events end at 8:30 p.m., and the shuttle stops at 8:45.

With Santa and Mrs. Clause counting down, student choir members from W. A. Porter Elementary watch as Hurst’s Christmas Tree is lit at the Conference Center on Nov. 29, 2016.
With Santa and Mrs. Clause counting down, student choir members from W. A. Porter Elementary watch as Hurst's Christmas Tree is lit at the Conference Center on Nov. 29, 2016.

