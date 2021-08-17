Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board directs staff to explore optional virtual learning

Officials in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district are considering offering a temporary virtual learning option for children in kindergarten through 6th grade, but the board won’t make a final decision until Aug. 23.

However, parents and guardians must complete an online enrollment form by 4 p.m. Friday to register their children if they want to take part in the virtual classroom option and if the board approves.

The school board voted Monday to direct administrators to explore a temporary virtual classroom option and provide information at the Aug. 23 meeting on funding options for the virtual instruction.

Data gathered from the enrollment forms will also be used to help trustees make a final decision on offering the temporary virtual classroom option.

There is a tight deadline to complete the enrollment form because administrators need time to organize and plan for the virtual instruction which could start Sept. 7 and continue through Oct. 29. This is also the end of the second six-week grading period.

District officials want parents to think about factors when enrolling their children, such as they may not be able to return to their home school and may be assigned to another campus, and they cannot return to the classroom during the virtual learning time period.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Harrington told trustees that the temporary virtual learning program is the only legal option available to the school district for parents worried about having their children in a classroom setting since Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order prohibiting districts from issuing mask mandates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents and teachers spoke during the meeting in favor and against having a virtual learning choice for students.

Logan Hassinger, who has two children in the district, says he’s not in favor of virtual learning.

“It’s ineffective. A mask mandate is a compromise, and it helps stop the spread of COVID.”

Karen Pruitt, an instructional specialist at Donna Park Elementary, questioned why virtual learning is needed when there is 98 percent attendance in the district.

“We are team players and will do what we have to do, but these kids have an 18-month gap (in learning), I have to wonder where those kids are in the mix,” she said.

But another parent who spoke said he believes virtual learning is necessary.

“During this public health crisis, parents need options.”