Hurry! Dr. Martens Boots Are Up to 34% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon
The best kind of boots are ones that get better with age. There's nothing worse than investing in a pair of beautiful shoes only to get one season's worth of wear out of them. That's why Dr. Martens boots have reigned supreme among celebrities and us average people alike for decades — they get more comfortable and authentic-looking the longer you wear them. And right now, many of the most popular Doc Martens styles are on sale at Amazon.
Just this past week, new mom Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing Dr. Martens' 1460 Combat Boots (yes, this pair is included in the markdowns) in New York City. And back in October, Hilary Duff wore a pair of Dr. Martens Jadon Boots also in NYC on the set of her TV show Younger.
You know we wouldn't just tell you about these fabulous boots without finding them for a discounted price. Below, five pairs of customer-loved Docs that are up to 34 percent off at Amazon.
Shop Dr. Martens Boots on Sale at Amazon
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Combat Boot, $147.17–$159.95 (orig. $160)
Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Combat Boot, $109.20–$110.21 (orig. $140)
Dr. Martens Rometty Platform Chelsea Boot, $129.03–$145.60 (orig. $150)
Dr. Martens 2976 Patent Chelsea Boot, $125.24–$139.95 (orig. $140)
Dr. Martens Shriver Hi Fashion Boot, $102.59–$134.03 (orig. $155)
It doesn't get more classic Dr. Martens than the 1460 Combat Boots. This leather lace-up pair comes with a rubber sole, yellow stitching around the base, and a heel loop on the back. The brand also makes a vegan version of the signature boots, which are on sale as well.
Amazon
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Combat Boot, $147.17–$159.95 (orig. $160)
Amazon
Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Combat Boot, $109.20–$110.21 (orig. $140)
You'll find some pull-on boot options included in the deals, too, like the Rometty Platform Chelsea Boots. They're made with matte leather and have a 1.5-inch rubber platform. "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort," one reviewer wrote. "They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair, are faithfully durable. "
Also discounted are the 2976 Patent Chelsea Boots, a great option if you prefer a shorter platform and patent leather. They have all the signature Doc Marten features — rubber sole, yellow stitching, heel loop — with the added detail of a shiny finish.
Amazon
Dr. Martens Rometty Platform Chelsea Boot, $129.03–$145.60 (orig. $150)
Amazon
Dr. Martens 2976 Patent Chelsea Boot, $125.24–$139.95 (orig. $140)
And starting at just $103, you can score the Shriver Hi Fashion Boots. The combat boots have a 1.5-inch platform that gives them an on-trend chunky look. You can wear them with a casual pair of leggings or jeans to edge up the outfit, then easily transition them into evening wear with a dress or a skirt and tights.
Amazon
Dr. Martens Shriver Hi Fashion Boot, $102.59–$134.03 (orig. $155)
These super popular styles will be gone before you know it, so be sure to take advantage of these Dr. Martens discounts on Amazon now. Trust us, you'll have these boots in your closet for years and years to come.
