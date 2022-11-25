Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale

Wendy Vazquez
·4 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The editor-loved skincare brand is knocking 30% off everything for a limited time.

<p>Tula</p>

Tula

In case you haven’t noticed, we here at Real Simple are huge fans of Tula skincare—like major—due to the glorious glow-inducing results. We highly anticipate the brand’s sales, and this Black Friday, it is offering one of its best sitewide sales of the year. From now until November 30, you can save 30% on skincare staples and score free shipping on all purchases.

There’s never been a better time to get your hands on products that will perk up your fall and winter skin regimen. The probiotic- and superfood-powered range is full of gastroenterologist-developed and dermatologist-tested skincare standouts for head-to-toe treatments that soothe, hydrate, and fortify every concern.

We curated a list of editor-favorites and customer-loved selects that will keep you glowing well into the dry winter months. Don’t miss out on Tula’s epic Black Friday sale.

tula.com
tula.com

Tula's Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer

This do-it-all body moisturizer sold out just two weeks after its initial launch, and now we know why. It’s a rich cream enriched with yuzu and vitamin C to improve your skin’s texture and tone. Hyaluronic acid and ceramides deeply hydrate, leaving behind supple, soft skin you won't be able to. stop touching.

To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com.

dermstore.com
dermstore.com

Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum

Shopping writer Rachel Nussbaum described the serum best: “Tula Skincare's Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum is one of those smart eye products that comes with two rejuvenating methods: The first via its refreshingly cool metal applicator, and the second from its thoughtful, anti-aging formula.”

To buy: $41 (was $58); tula.com.

tula.com
tula.com

Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Another winning eye treatment, this eye balm is the glow-enhancing counterpart to Tula’s original eye balm. It touts rosewater and rosehip oil to instantly hydrate while also providing a cooling effect. It makes for a great primer and highlighter as well.

To buy: $23 (was $32); tula.com.

Exfoliating Facial Scrub Trio

Tula’s decadent and gentle sugar scrubs are infused with prebiotics and probiotic extracts to boost brightness while smoothing and balancing your complexion. Kiss dull skin goodbye for good.

To buy: $39 (was $56); tula.com.

tula.com
tula.com

Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This is no ordinary sunscreen. The gel-like formula is loaded with probiotic extracts, pineapple, wild butterfly ginger root, and papaya, leaving behind an enviable glow that works surprisingly well under makeup. Plus, there’s no unsightly white cast!

To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com.

Illuminating Serum

This hydrating serum contains probiotic extracts, chicory root, peptides, and Japanese mandarin to calm skin while boasting radiant effects. Reviewers call this “magic in a bottle” for a reason.

To buy: $48 (was $68); tula.com.

Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex Eye Cream

Fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles don’t stand a chance against Tula’s hydrating overnight eye cream. Chamomile and green algae calm irritated skin, while bakuchiol and peptides work to firm and minimize puffiness.

To buy: $39 (was $56); tula.com.

tula.com
tula.com

Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This weightless, long-wearing skin tint is designed to make your skin look better with every wear, and is boosted by SPF 30. Moisturize while secretly treating imperfections.

To buy: $28 (was $40); tula.com.

Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Looking for a non-chemical sunscreen? Get UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution protection that instantly absorbs into your skin. It also features red algae to help with oil control.

To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com.

Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator

Tula’s latest product is too sweet to pass up. The limited edition product is a cleanser and body polish leveraging the delicious scent of Magnolia Bakery’s iconic banana pudding. You might initially buy it for the incredible scent, but you’ll return for more for its buffing and smoothing abilities.

To buy: $25 (was $36); tula.com.

More Black Friday Deals

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter

    DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season. In his new position of calling plays, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn't provide the blueprint Sunday to unlock vintage Russell Wilson as the Broncos tumbled 22-16 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. Their sixth one-score loss dropped the Broncos to 3-7 and pushed t

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng