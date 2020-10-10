Hurry! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition of Nintendo Switch is back in stock

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched earlier this year, it took the world by storm. Over 22 million copies of the game have been sold, making it one of Nintendo’s most profitable and successful games. To mark its release, a special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons console released. It featured a unique design and style that attracted fans around the world, instantly making the product a big seller. Since then it’s been hard to obtain as its limited release has encouraged fans to rush out and compete to grab the console.





BUY NOW

With Prime Day approaching on October 13 and many Prime Day deals taking place, there’s no doubt that there will be many Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals. However, ahead of the massive discounts,

BUY NOW

. It’s known to sell out fairly quickly, so best act fast.

The console itself has a design on the back embedded into it that invokes Animal Crossing. Multiple trees, characters and other related items can be seen reflecting off the back. Both Joy-Cons also sport neutral colors to embody the calming nature of the game, with a pale green and blue Joy-Con on each side. If that wasn’t enough, the dock for the console is the star of the show. Covered in white, the front image showcases the popular character Tom Nook, along with Timmy and Tommy on an island next to some relaxing waves.

Best Buy also has the game in stock, making this deal a perfect excuse to pick up both in a bundle. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops players on a remote island, on which they are tasked with cleaning it up, renovating it, and nurturing it over time. Numerous new inhabitants will join and befriend you, and numerous in-game events will take place. October is currently seeing a full Halloween season take place across the month, giving players the opportunity to grown pumpkins before the event culminates in a special trick-or-treat event.





BUY NOW

Purchased? Why not take a look at some of the Nintendo Switch game deals happening now so you have something different to play when it arrives.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.