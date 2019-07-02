Hurricanes win free agency with hilarious Twitter poll inspired by Aho offer sheet

The opening wave of the 2019 edition of NHL free agency is in the books. With big-name players such as Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky finding new homes, there were plenty of fireworks.

Then, the Montreal Canadiens fired Sebastian Aho — a restricted free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes — an offer sheet and things escalated to a whole new level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, the terms weren’t as appetizing as expected. At only five years at an average annual value of $8.454 million, the move by the Canadiens should make life for Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell and the rest of Carolina’s front office pretty easy.

(Hint: They’re probably going to definitely match it instead of taking the compensation of a first-, second- and third-round pick if they don’t.)

The Carolina Hurricanes' social team had some fun with the Montreal Canadiens sending a lacklustre offer sheet Sebastian Aho's way. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

With that in mind, the team’s social team had some fun at the expense of the Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin and Montreal’s francophone roots with the following poll on Twitter.

Will we match the offer sheet for Sebastian Aho? — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) July 1, 2019

When it comes to being cheeky, they truly nailed this one.

You just better hope that Waddell and Co. actually decides to match the offer sheet within the next week.

If not, this will age worse than a glass of milk on a hot summer day.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports