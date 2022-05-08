Hurricanes vs Bruins live updates: Raanta could start Game 4
The Carolina Hurricanes still hold a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon after suffering a 4-2 loss in Game 3.
Game 5 has been set for 7 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock are at TD Garden and Justin Pelletier is following along back in Raleigh. They will have live observations from the scene.
Raanta in line to start
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Antti Raanta would be back in the net Sunday as long as he arrives at TD Garden and gets through warm-ups in good shape, with Derek Stepan replacing the injured Jordan Martinook in the lineup. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov relieved Raanta after David Pastrnak collided with him during Game 2 and started Game 3.
“I think ‘Raants’ will go as long as he comes in here this morning and says he’s good,” Brind’Amour said. As for what went into the decision: “Just ‘Raants,’ his health. The other day he wasn’t feeling exactly the best. So that was an easy decision. We’ll see this morning how he’s feeling. Those are the easiest decisions that there are, is that.”
As for Martinook, who was injured when Taylor Hall fell on his right ankle, X-rays were negative, the News & Observer previously reported, but he appears to be day-to-day if not week-to-week. Goalie Frederik Andersen has been working out on his own in Raleigh and it’s still touch and go whether he’ll be available at any point in this series.
“Marty, he’s out, and I don’t anticipate that one being next game either,” Brind’Amour said. “Freddie, we’ll find out more when we get back. He’s been definitely working on it. We’ll hopefully get more of an update tomorrow. He’s closer than he was the last time you asked me. I haven’t talked to him. When we’re here he’s kind of doing his own thing.’
How to watch
Sunday’s game is available in North Carolina on Bally Sports South (Mike Maniscalco, Shane Willis, Abby Labar) and nationally on ESPN (Steve Levy, AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan).
