Hurricanes tender offer sheet for Canadiens’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Two years ago, the Montreal Canadiens tendered an offer sheet to Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, an offer the Canes quickly matched to keep their star center.

Now, it’s the Canadiens’ turn.

The Canes on Saturday tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Montreal. The one-year contract, which Kotkaniemi signed, pays a salary of $6,100,015 for the 2021-22 season. It also carries a $20 signing bonus for the Finnish forward.

The Canadiens have seven days to match the offer. If the Canadiens do not match the offer, they will receive a first-round pick and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as compensation from the Hurricanes.

“Jesperi Kotkaniemi accepted our offer. He wants to come to Carolina,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He sees the core we’ve built here and he wants to be a part of that. We’re proud, but there’s still a waiting period. When you make an offer like that, we saw a vulnerable position. The offer, with the compensation and the core we have, we realized that it was the best chance we had to get the player.”

Kotkaniemi, 21, had five goals and 15 assists in 56 games with Montreal in 2020-21. During the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) in 19 games.

Kotkaniemi has 62 points (22g goals, 40 assists) in 171 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Canadiens.

The Habs made a run at Aho when free agency began on July 1, 2019, with an offer sheet that would pay Aho $42.27 million over five years. Canes owner Tom Dundon quickly said he would match the offer, more or less calling it a waste of time on Montreal’s part.

Kotkaniemi represented Finland at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF Under-18 World Championships, winning silver in 2017 and gold in 2018. The Pori, Finland, native was selected in the first round, third overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft by Montreal.