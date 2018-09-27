Hurricanes to tap into Hartford past by wearing Whalers jerseys this season

The Carolina Hurricanes have capitalized on their Whalers past under new ownership and will wear throwback jerseys this season. (AP)

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers packed up their things and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina to become the Carolina Hurricanes.

The move was part of a wave of NHL franchises taking root in the South in the 90s also including the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Atlanta Thrashers. The exit from Hartford was spurned by low attendance and a failed bid for a new arena in a small Connecticut market.

Hurricanes embrace, capitalize on Whalers past

The Hurricanes have largely ignored their Hartford past since the move, but are planning to hold a Whalers night on Dec. 23 for a game against the Boston Bruins. The team will wear iconic green Whalers jerseys shared in a Thursday tweet announcing the throwback plans.

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018





Whalers love comes under new ownership

When new majority owner Tom Dundon took control of the team in January, he brought up the idea of tapping into the team’s Hartford past and has quickly moved on that idea.

General manager Don Waddell released a statement about the Whalers callback on the team’s website.

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina,” Waddell said. “But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut. This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

The Hurricanes will also wear the Whalers gear on a March 5 road game against the Bruins.

