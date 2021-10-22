Hurricanes take Canadiens trolling to new level with one simple tweet

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a night to remember in his return to Montreal. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An unlikely rivalry has blossomed between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens and it's reached a high note.

After a commanding 4-1 win for Carolina in Montreal, the Hurricanes social team destroyed the heart of every Canadiens fan with a handful of characters.

The website doesn’t exist anymore, but web archive has it enshrined in internet history. It is still another instance of one of the top team Twitter accounts pushing the envelope further into Montreal’s chest.

Petty or brilliant?

To make the start of the season even worse for the Canadiens — who are pointless through their first five games — a familiar face and the centre of the heat between the two clubs notched the Hurricanes’ third goal.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first goal as a Carolina Hurricane.



Against the Habs.



In Montreal. pic.twitter.com/h3jpFdBmxc — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was a member of the Canadiens just a few months ago, but after an offer sheet from the Hurricanes came sliding across GM Marc Bergevin’s desk, he decided to not match it. Instead, he opted to gather the draft picks and spend them on a more established but older centre in Christian Dvorak.

Unfortunately, Habs fans in the Bell Centre did not take Kotkaniemi’s return lightly and booed him loudly. Even the Canadiens’ Twitter account took it hard.

Les Hurricanes reprennent une avance de deux buts.



The Canes retake a two-goal lead.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2021

That was the first goal and point in three games for the start of Kotkaniemi’s season. The two modern rivals will get a chance to further the theatrics again on Dec. 30.

