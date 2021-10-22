Hurricanes take Canadiens trolling to new level with one simple tweet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a night to remember in his return to Montreal. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a night to remember in his return to Montreal. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An unlikely rivalry has blossomed between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens and it's reached a high note.

After a commanding 4-1 win for Carolina in Montreal, the Hurricanes social team destroyed the heart of every Canadiens fan with a handful of characters.

The website doesn’t exist anymore, but web archive has it enshrined in internet history. It is still another instance of one of the top team Twitter accounts pushing the envelope further into Montreal’s chest.

Petty or brilliant?
Petty or brilliant?

To make the start of the season even worse for the Canadiens — who are pointless through their first five games — a familiar face and the centre of the heat between the two clubs notched the Hurricanes’ third goal.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was a member of the Canadiens just a few months ago, but after an offer sheet from the Hurricanes came sliding across GM Marc Bergevin’s desk, he decided to not match it. Instead, he opted to gather the draft picks and spend them on a more established but older centre in Christian Dvorak.

Unfortunately, Habs fans in the Bell Centre did not take Kotkaniemi’s return lightly and booed him loudly. Even the Canadiens’ Twitter account took it hard.

That was the first goal and point in three games for the start of Kotkaniemi’s season. The two modern rivals will get a chance to further the theatrics again on Dec. 30.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories